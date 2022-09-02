Jane Burigsay

We take pride in having provided vital benefits and services to this great nation for 86 years. America has a diverse population with a variety of needs. To meet those diverse needs, we’ve created web pages that speak directly to groups of people who may need information about our programs and services. These pages are easy to share with friends and family on social media. Here are just a few resources that might help you or someone you love:

We proudly serve wounded warriors and veterans. Many veterans do not know they might be eligible for disability benefits from Social Security. Please share this page with them to make sure they get the benefits they deserve: ssa.gov/people/veterans.

Social Security plays an important role in providing economic security for women. Nearly 55% of the people receiving Social Security benefits are women. A woman who is 65 years old today can expect to live, on average, until about 87. A 65-year-old man can expect to live, on average, until about 84. With longer life expectancies than men, women tend to live more years in retirement and have a greater risk of exhausting their sources of income.

Women often have lower lifetime earnings than men, which usually means lower benefits. Women need to plan early and wisely for retirement. We’re here to help with valuable information. Please share this page with someone who needs this information and may need help planning for their golden years: ssa.gov/people/women.

Do you know someone who is just starting their career? Now is the best time for them to start preparing for retirement. Social Security benefit payments provide only a portion of retirement income. Those starting their careers should begin saving early to have adequate income in retirement. Please share this page with a young worker you know: ssa.gov/people/earlycareer.

These are just a few of the web pages tailored to specific groups’ needs. You can check out our People Like Me home page at ssa.gov/people to see all of them.

Jane Burigsay is the Social Security’s public affairs specialist in Hawai‘i.