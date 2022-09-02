WHO/WHAT: In celebration of Japanese culture in Hawai‘i, the Japanese Women’s Society Foundation will be selling a variety of items at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, including vintage kimono, obi, baked goods, Japanese pickles and fun trash and treasures. Check out other vendors selling Japanese handicrafts, ceramics and textiles at the sale.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. JCCH, 2454 S. Beretania St.

TICKETS: Admission is free. Validated parking is available with $10 purchase from JCCH gift shop. For more information, please email Ellen Carson at egcarson@icloud.com.