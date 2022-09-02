WHO/WHAT: The Japanese American National Museum hosts Nikkei Uncovered III: a poetry reading. The third annual poetry reading includes a lineup of poets previously featured in Discover Nikkei’s Nikkei Uncovered: a poetry column, hosted by Traci Kato-Kiriyama, author of Navigating With(out) Instruments. This year’s reading reflects on the theme “gathering,” what it means to gather in a time of physical and social separation and how poetry can bring people together. Poets Sawako Nakayasu, Emily Mitamura and Amy Uyematsu explore these ideas with readings and conversation during this free online event.

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-8 p.m. (PST).

TICKETS: For more information and to register for this free event, visit janm.org/events/2022-09-15/nikkei-uncovered-iii-poetry-reading