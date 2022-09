WHO/WHAT: Grab your happi coats, kimono and eisa outfits and dance to taiko and shanshin music as the Hawaii United Okinawa Association closes the Obon season with its annual Autumn Okinawa Dance Matsuri. The festival returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with traditional bon dance food like andagi and other local favorites. Admission is free and open to the public.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 17, 5-9:30 p.m., Hawaii Okinawa Center, 94-587 Uke‘e St.