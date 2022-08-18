Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival Bon Dance (Part 1)” Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 8 and 15 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 4, 2021, this episode is part one of the 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival Bon Dance, which was streamed live on the internet. This episode features the Young Okinawans of Hawaii and Iwakuni Odori Aiko Kai.

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival Bon Dance (Part 2)” Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 4, 2021, this episode is part two of the 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival Bon Dance, which was streamed live on the internet. This episode features Hawaii Shin Kobukai and Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai (note: no airing of HOT on the fifth Thursday of the month).