40th Annual Okinawan Festival!

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association is excited to be back in-person for the 40th Okinawan Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Despite being virtual for the past two years, the festival continues to be one of the largest ethnic festivals in Hawai‘i. This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

As a family-oriented cultural festival, the Okinawan Festival showcases Hawai‘i’s multiethnic culture and invites locals and visitors alike to join in the festivities featuring Okinawan music and performing arts, cultural education, arts and crafts, historical exhibits, craft vendors, genealogy research, Okinawan-themed children’s games and, of course, food booths with Okinawan cuisine and local favorites such as andagi, andadog, and Okinawan soba. Entertainment from local performing arts groups will fill both days of the festival with Okinawan dance, karate, taiko and live music.

Proceeds from the Okinawan Festival support the HUOA and its many cultural programs including classes, genealogy resources, the Hawaii-Okinawa Student Exchange Program, Children’s Cultural Day Camp, community service projects and much more.

The Okinawan Festival is sponsored by CPB Foundation, Hawaii Tourism Authority, City and County of Honolulu, Zippy’s, Island Insurance, Rainbow Drive-In, Sun Noodle, Hawaii Gas, Don Quijote, JTB Hawaii, WCIT/Gushiken Architecture, Zeyphr Insurance and many more community partners.

Read below for HUOA’s guide to the Okinawan Festival (subject to change). For the most up-to-date information, please visit okinawanfestival.com.

HOURS/ADMISSION

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

Early admission: 9 a.m. (additional $5, tickets can be purchased online at okinawanfestival.com)

General admission: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ages 13-64: $10

Seniors ages 65 and over: $5

Children 12 and under: Free

Bon dance: 5:30-9:00 p.m. (Please note: only Okinawan soba, bento, andagi and andadog will be sold during the bon dance).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

Early admission: 9 a.m. (additional $5, tickets can be purchased online at okinawanfestival.com)

General admission: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ages 13-64: $10

Seniors ages 65 and over: $5

Children 12 and under: Free

PARKING

Hawai‘i Convention Center, $12 per entry (no overnight or in/out). Limited drop-off and pick-up area fronting the entrance on Atkinson Dr. Additional free parking at the Civic Center Municipal Parking, 346 Alapai St. (enter on Beretania St.) with shuttle service to the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

$3 round trip (collected upon return); purchase shuttle tickets from the Information Booth in the Exhibit Hall Shuttle hours: Saturday, Sept. 3 from 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m. & Sunday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

“THE FESTIVAL” IN THE EXHIBIT HALL – ON THE FIRST FLOOR

Food: One of the most important parts of the Okinawan Festival is the food. This year’s food booths include: andagi, andadog, Okinawa soba, pig’s feet soup (only available until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4), okidog, chili, yakitori, yakisoba, Okinawan sweet potato, and champuru plate. Coffee will be available at the andagi booth. Bottled drinks will be available at each of the food booths. (See The Okinawan Food Experience for more detail on the food.)

Entertainment (main stage): Seating for 600 will be provided to watch the various performances throughout the day: Okinawan dance, sanshin, karate, eisa taiko drumming in the program line-up.

Country Store ( Machi-Gwa ): Bring your reusable shopping bags and fill them with fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits and other delicious treats to eat! Enjoy treats from small local businesses, many of which are Uchinanchu-owned.

Festival T-shirts: Make sure to add 2022's commemorative T-shirt to your Okinawan Festival collection! T-shirts are available in men's, women's and youth sizes. Designs will be posted on the festival website, okinawanfestival.com.

Plants ( Hanagi Machi Gwa) : Browse a wide selection of potted plants and flowers that will be available for purchase. They say gardening helps with longevity so find the perfect addition to your houseplant collection and outdoor garden.

Hawaii Bonsai Association: Artistically sculptured bonsai trees and plants will be on display.

Children's Games, Keiki Korner & More: Fun for the whole family, there will be games for children of all ages. Kids can play at the robotics booth, visit the coloring station, and there will also be an area for our youngest keiki with stroller parking.

Health & Wellness: There will be multiple booths featuring health and wellness information where festival goers can get their blood pressure checked, pick up a free COVID-19 test kit, learn more about Blue Zones Project and the secrets to Okinawan longevity. Also featuring Mana-Su, a healthy fermented liquid vinegar, which Okinawans consume daily as part of their daily wellness lifestyle.

VISIT “THE MURA” or VILLAGE — ON THE THIRD FLOOR



Heiwa Döri (Okinawan marketplace), Room 311: Experience Hawai‘i’s version of Okinawa’s famous Heiwa Döri in Naha. Specialty foods from Okinawa will be on sale, such as konbu (dried kelp), Okinawa soba noodles, andagi mix, shïkwasa (Okinawan lemon-lime) juice, kokuto (black sugar candy) and more.

Heiwa Döri (Okinawan marketplace), Room 311: Experience Hawai'i's version of Okinawa's famous Heiwa Döri in Naha. Specialty foods from Okinawa will be on sale, such as konbu (dried kelp), Okinawa soba noodles, andagi mix, shïkwasa (Okinawan lemon-lime) juice, kokuto (black sugar candy) and more.

Craft Gallery, Room 313 A, B & C: Browse through the wide array of original arts and crafts by local vendors and crafters. Support local businesses!

Bunkwa nu Shima (Cultural Village), Room 315: The Bunkwa nu Shima room will feature a variety of displays and activities highlighting Okinawan culture, shimakutuba (Okinawan language), kimono dressing and professional picture taking (available for an additional fee).

Okinawa Genealogical Society of Hawaii, Room 317A: Looking for family history? OGSH members can help you search our immigrant database, which contains 19,000 records and covers Okinawan immigrant information from 1900-1925.

We are HUOA & HUOA Store, Room 312: Learn about the Hawaii United Okinawa Association's events, clubs, classes and programs. Learn how you can become a member of one of HUOA's 50 member clubs and purchase items from the gift shop. All proceeds benefit HUOA programs.

Nisei Veterans Legacy and Nisei Veterans Memorial Center: Learn about the bravery and honor of our veterans. Booths will share information and how you can help perpetuate their stories.

THE OKINAWAN FESTIVAL FOOD EXPERIENCE

The Okinawan Festival’s selection of eats are prepared and served by HUOA volunteers. All of your usual favorites will be available once again, including many dishes served in the kitchens of Okinawan families. Spend a day — or both days — at the Okinawan Festival and make sure you try everything!

*Andagi: Okinawan deep-fried doughnut served hot and fresh — a local favorite!

*Andadog: Okinawan version of the corndog — a hot dog on a stick that is dipped in andagi batter and deep-fried.

Champuru Plate: If you love Okinawan food, you will love this plate! Sliced vegetables, luncheon meat and deep-fried tofu are stir-fried champuru-style and served with white rice, shoyu pork and andamisu (a miso sauce cooked with finely chopped pork). Vegetarian champuru and steamed Okinawan sweet potato are also available.

Okidog: A hot dog covered with chili and wrapped in a soft tortilla with shredded shoyu pork and lettuce. So delicious! Chili frank plate and chili/rice bowl is also available.

Pig’s Feet Soup: Pig’s feet cooked in soup stock and garnished with konbu (dried kelp), daikon (turnip), togan (squash) and mustard cabbage and served with hot rice.

*Okinawa Soba: Okinawan-style soba noodles served in hot soup and garnished with kamaboko (fishcake), shoyu pork, green onions and red ginger.

Yakisoba: Okinawan-style soba noodles stir-fried with vegetables and luncheon meat and seasoned with a special chef’s sauce.

Yakitori: Chicken skewers grilled to perfection with teriyaki sauce.

Yakitori Bento: Two chicken skewers with rice and furikake.

Coffee: Andagi and coffee — available hot or iced — are a perfect combo!

*NOTE: Limited food during bon dance – Only the following food booths will be open during the Saturday night bon dance: andagi, andadog, Okinawa soba and bento.