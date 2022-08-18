The 3rd Annual Okinawan FEASTival!

2022 Okinawan FEASTival Specials

Support our Okinawan-owned restaurants and food-related businesses from Monday, Sept. 5, through Monday, Sept. 19. Visit the Okinawan FEASTival website (hawaiiokinawans.com) for a breakdown of which restaurants have Okinawan dishes on their regular menus, Okinawan FEASTival specials and a complete list of all Okinawan-owned restaurants on O‘ahu.

Aloha Andagi

Friday, Sept. 16-Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., or sold out. Junko Bise and her crew will be popping up in the covered parking lot of Marukai Dillingham with their regular andagi and Okinawan sweet potato andagi, served with aloha. Marukai Dillingham, 2310 Kamehameha Hwy.; Instagram: @alohaandagi_llc.

Aloha Tofu

Monday, Sept. 5-Sunday, Sept. 11: Discounts on Yudofu and Ohana Soy Sauce. One-fourth scoop Yudofu $4 (regular $4.40), half-scoop Yudofu $6.75 (regular $7.50), Ohana Soy Sauce $7 (regular $8).

Monday, Sept. 12-Thursday, Sept. 15: Jimami Tofu with sauce. Limit 5 per customer. $4.75 per pack. Pre-order by calling (808) 845-2669 and set your pick up time. Pick up at Aloha Tofu Factory in Kalihi, 961 Akeo Ln.; aloha-tofu.com.

Beer Lab Hawaii, Pearlridge Location

Thursday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., pre-order limited edition Shikuwasa (citrus depressa) hazy IPA (with new bingata design) online at beerlabhi.com.

Friday, Sept. 9, Shizukawa hazy IPA will be available to drink at Beer Lab locations. Beer Lab Pearlridge will be serving Söki soba (featuring Okuhara kamaboko). You can also try with Aloha Awamori’s Chili Pepper Awamori. University, 1010 University Ave., B-1; Waipi‘o, 94-515 Uke‘e St., #302; Pearlridge Mall Uptown, 98-1005 Moanalua Rd., #884.

Chibi Confectionary

Garrett Shiroma will be baking up his take on chinsuko cookies. Shortbread: Shikuwasa glazed, Okinawan sweet potato, kinako, kokuto (Okinawan brown sugar), and sea salt chinsuko. Marshmallows: Kinako, shikuwasa, and matcha. To order, visit chibiconfectionery.com and inquire about pick-up locations.

Hanks Haute Dogs

Hank Adaniya is bringing back his wildly popular Spam andagi pop. Seared Spam (on a stick) is dipped in andagi batter and fried and comes with a honey mustard mayo dipping sauce. 324 Coral St., hankshautedogs.com.

Ige’s Halawa

Pre-order specials are to be announced on its website. 99-1086B Iwaena St.; igeshalawa.com.

Kapa Hale (Okinawan at Heart)

Wednesday, Sept. 14-Monday, Sept. 19, FEASTival exclusive: Chef Keaka Lee will be serving AndaGHEE: Made-to-order Okinawan doughnut fried in ghee (clarified butter). 4614 Kïlauea Ave., Suite 102; Order online at kapahale.com or call (808) 888-2060.

Masa’s Cafeteria in Mapunapuna

Masa’s Cafeteria will be offering Okinawan dishes on weekdays during the FEASTival. 910 Mapunapuna St. Details will be posted on their Instagram account: @masas_cafeteria or call (808) 831-0052 for information.

Okuhara Foods

Specials will run the week of Sept. 5. Must pre-order by calling (808) 848-0581. Pick up at Okuhara Foods in Kalihi. Okuhara will be offering discounts on their regular offerings like gobo tempura, veggie tempura and miso butterfish.

Okuhara Foods is going to be doing a FEASTival exclusive with their take on the Bakudan (Rice Bomb) made famous in Itoman, Okinawa. Developed by fishermen who wanted something that would be easy for them to take on fishing trips, bakudan is different kinds of flavored rice covered in fishcake in a ball shape and fried. Three flavors: shoyu pork with pickled red ginger, Okinawan taco rice and rafute rice. 881 N. King St.; okuharafoods.com.

Olena Cafe

Jackie will be offering a healthier option with her FEASTival exclusive goya juice with seasonal fruits (goya, starfruit, watermelon and mint) and goya shots (goya, ukon, starfruit, watermelon and mint). Also available will be Okinawan sweet potato salad. 1631 Kapi‘olani Blvd., Suite #2. Visit olenacafe.com for more information.

Pagoda Restaurant

Monday through Friday from 7-11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Dine in only $5 breakfast (plus tax) at Pagoda Restaurant (Island Muesli, Pancake Sandwich, French Toast Combo, Chinatown Style Fried Rice, Waffle Combo) with beverage. Must mention “Okinawan FEASTival.” Restaurant is now located in the International “West” Ballroom. 2535 Rycroft St.; pagodahawaii.com.

POTAMA (Pork Onigiri Tamago)

Specials to be announced. Located in the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center’s Waikiki Food Hall (Building C, 3rd Floor). Free parking with validation ($10 minimum). Kama’aina can get three hours free parking when you show a receipt with Hawai‘i ID at the concierge desk. 2301 Kaläkaua Ave.; porktamago.com.

Roy’s Hawaii Kai

Roy is cooking the dish his mother made for him when he was a kid, carrot shiri shiri. Roy’s FEASTival special is a crispy 24-hour sous-vide pork belly with carrot shiri shiri, garlic rice pilaf and miso seaweed dip. Limited amounts will be made each day, so make your reservation on OpenTable or call (808) 396-7697. 6600 Kalaniana‘ole Hwy., Suite 110; royyamaguchi.com/roys-hawaiikai.

Sakana Grill

Mondays and Saturdays only (Sept. 5, Sept. 10, Sept. 12, Sept. 17, and Sept. 19) Sakana Grill in Kalihi is offering a $2 discount on their shoyu pork and nasubi (squash) chanpuru. Call (808) 531-5988 for more information. 1311 N. King St.; sakana-grill.square.site.

Scoop Scoops

Scoop Scoops is bringing back their popular FEASTival special, kinako sherbert with Okinawan sweet potato. They will be taking pre-orders soon. Note: Pre-orders will determine how much sherbert they make, so call (808) 722-1556 to make sure you can get some. Please provide name, quantity and date of pickup for town location. Please inquire for pick-up in Mililani. scoopscoopshi.com; Instagram @scoopscoopshi.

Sunrise Restaurant

Monday, Sept. 5-Friday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 12-Friday, Sept. 16. Sunrise will offer take out orders of their pig feet soup, nakami soup, spare rib soup, special miso soup and Okinawa soba. There will be 30 soups made each day. MUST PRE-ORDER by calling (808) 737-4118. FEASTival special: During the FEASTival, you can buy a small bottle of Aloha Awamori’s chili pepper awamori to go with your soup purchase for $3 a bottle (each bottle equates to approximately five uses). 525 Kapahulu Ave., #A; thesunriserestaurant.com.

Teruya’s Andagi

Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. Albert from Teruya’s Andagi is offering a special Okinawan bento (Spam roll, Okinawan yakisoba, shoyu pork, bittermelon, sweet potato mochi) $10 each (limited quantities). Andagi $1 each and sweet potato mochi $.80 each. Regular bento is also available. 1104 Pensacola St.; teruyasandagi.com; Instagram: @teruyas_andagi.