Photos by Charidel Busbuso, Fitzpatrick Chua and Kendrick Tokuda

Students from Leeward Community College’s ART 277D Studio Photography class, taught by Wayne Muromoto this past spring, visited Sumida Farm to conduct a photography project, which included learning about on-location, documentary-style portraitures. This was the first time Muromoto taught the ART 277D class since he developed it years ago, and the first tour that Sumida Farm had welcomed in since the start of the pandemic. Here are some of the photos that students Charidel Busbuso, Fitzpatrick Chua and Kendrick Tokuda took under the guidance of Muromoto, who has recently retired from LCC.