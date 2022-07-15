MONDAY, AUG. 1
Midnight – Dragon Showdown
1:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:10 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4:50 a.m. – Fine Man
6:20 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
7:50 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
10:20 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
11:50 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
2 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:40 p.m. – Sakura Official
5:20 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6:50 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8:30 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
10:20 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
11:50 p.m. – Fine Man
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
1:20 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
2:50 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
4:30 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6:30 a.m. – Sakura Official
8:10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
11:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
1:10 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
3:20 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4:50 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
6:20 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
8 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
10:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
Midnight – Champion of Death
1:30 a.m. – Road in the Mist
3 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:40 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
6:10 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
7:50 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
9:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
11:20 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
12:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
2:20 p.m. – Champion of Death
3:50 p.m. – Road in the Mist
5:20 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
7 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8:40 p.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
10:40 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
12:40 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
2:10 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:50 a.m. – Sakura Official
5:30 a.m. – Champion of Death
7 a.m. – Road in the Mist
8:30 a.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
10:30 a.m. – Fine Man
Noon – The Shogun Assassins
2:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
4 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
6:10 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
7:40 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
9:10 p.m. – Mother Country
11:20 p.m. – Fine Man
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
12:50 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
2:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
5:30 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
7 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
9:10 a.m. – Mother Country
11:20 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
1 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
2:30 p.m. – Champion of Death
4 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
5:30 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
7:10 p.m. – Road in the Mist
8:40 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
10:20 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
11:50 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
2:20 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
4 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
5:30 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
7:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
9:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
10:40 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
12:20 p.m. – Champion of Death
1:50 p.m. – Road in the Mist
3:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
4:50 p.m. – Champion of Death
6:20 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
8 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
10:10 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
11:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
1:20 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
3 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
4:30 a.m. – Sakura Official
6:10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
7:40 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
9:10 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
10:50 a.m. – Road in the Mist
12:20 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
2 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
4 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
5:30 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
7:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
9:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
11 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
MONDAY, AUG. 8
12:30 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
2:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
4:10 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
6:20 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
7:50 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
9:20 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
11 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
12:30 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
3 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
4:40 p.m. – Sakura Official
6:20 p.m. – Fine Man
7:50 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
9:20 p.m. – Sakura Official
11 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
12:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
2:10 a.m. – Fine Man
3:40 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
5:10 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
7:20 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
8:50 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
10:30 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
1 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
2:30 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
4 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
5:40 p.m. – Mother Country
7:50 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
9:30 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
11:40 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
1:10 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
2:50 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
4:50 a.m. – Champion of Death
6:20 a.m. – Road in the Mist
7:50 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
9:20 a.m. – Mother Country
11:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
1:10 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
2:40 p.m. – Sakura Official
4:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
6:10 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
7:50 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
9:20 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
11:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
12:50 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
2:20 a.m. – Champion of Death
3:50 a.m. – Road in the Mist
5:20 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
7 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
8:30 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
11 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
12:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
2:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
4 p.m. – Fine Man
5:30 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
7 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
8:40 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
10:50 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
1:20 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
2:50 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
5 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8:10 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
9:50 a.m. – Samurai Shifters
Noon – Fine Man
1:30 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
3 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
5:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
7 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
8:40 p.m. – Sakura Official
10:20 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
11:50 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
1:30 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
3 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:40 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
6:50 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
8:20 a.m. – Sakura Official
10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
11:30 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
1 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
2:40 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
4:20 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8 p.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
10 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
12:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
2 a.m. – Fine Man
3:30 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
5 a.m. – Champion of Death
6:30 a.m. – Road in the Mist
8 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
9:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:10 a.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
1:10 p.m. – Fine Man
2:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:20 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
5:50 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
7:30 p.m. – Sakura Official
9:10 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
10:50 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
MONDAY, AUG. 15
12:20 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
1:50 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
4 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
7:30 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
9 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
11:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
1 p.m. – Champion of Death
2:30 p.m. – Road in the Mist
4 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
5:40 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
7:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
8:50 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
11 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
1:30 a.m. – Sakura Official
3:10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
4:40 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
6:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
8:20 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
9:50 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
11:30 a.m. – Samurai Shifters
1:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:20 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
5 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
6:30 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
8 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
10:30 p.m. – Road in the Mist
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
Midnight – Headphone Lullaby
1:40 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
3:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:50 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
6:20 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
8 a.m. – Fine Man
9:30 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
11 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
12:40 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
2:10 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
3:40 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
5:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
7:20 p.m. – Champion of Death
8:50 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
10:20 p.m. – Mother Country
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
12:30 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
2 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:40 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
5:50 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
7:20 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
9:50 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
11:20 a.m. – Mother Country
1:30 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
3:10 p.m. – Champion of Death
4:40 p.m. – Road in the Mist
6:10 p.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
8:10 p.m. – Fine Man
9:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
11:20 p.m. – Sakura Official
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
1 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
3 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
4:30 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
6 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
7:40 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
9:20 a.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
11:20 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
1 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
2:30 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
5 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
6:30 p.m. – Fine Man
8 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
9:30 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
11 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
12:40 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
2:50 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4:20 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
5:50 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
8 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
9:30 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
Noon – Life of Hishakaku
1:40 p.m. – Fine Man
3:10 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
4:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
6:20 p.m. – Sakura Official
8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
9:50 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
11:30 p.m. – Sakura Official
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
1:10 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
2:50 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
4:50 a.m. – Road in the Mist
6:20 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
8 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
9:30 a.m. – Champion of Death
11 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
12:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
2:20 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
4:20 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
5:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
7:30 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
9 p.m. – Champion of Death
10:30 p.m. – Road in the Mist
MONDAY, AUG. 22
Midnight – Dragon Showdown
1:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:10 a.m. – Road in the Mist
4:40 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
6:20 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8 a.m. – Fine Man
9:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
11 a.m. – Champion of Death
12:30 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
2 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
4:30 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6:30 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
8 p.m. – Mother Country
10:10 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
11:50 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
1:20 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
3:30 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
5:10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
6:40 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
8:20 a.m. – Sakura Official
10 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
11:30 a.m. – Mother Country
1:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
3:20 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
4:50 p.m. – Fine Man
6:20 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
7:50 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
9:30 p.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
11:30 p.m. – Champion of Death
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
1 a.m. – Road in the Mist
2:30 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
4:10 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6:10 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
8:40 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
10:10 a.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
12:10 p.m. – Fine Man
1:40 p.m. – Sakura Official
3:20 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
4:50 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
7 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
8:30 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
10:40 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
1:10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
2:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
6:20 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
7:50 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
9:30 a.m. – Sakura Official
11:10 a.m. – Samurai Shifters
1:20 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3 p.m. – Champion of Death
4:30 p.m. – Road in the Mist
6 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
7:30 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
9:10 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
11:40 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
1:10 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
3:20 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
4:50 a.m. – Dragon Showdown
6:20 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
8 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
9:30 a.m. – Champion of Death
11 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
12:30 p.m. – Yume-chiyo
2:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
4:20 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
5:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
7:40 p.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
9:10 p.m. – Fine Man
10:40 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
12:10 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
1:40 a.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
3:20 a.m. – Road in the Mist
4:50 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
6:30 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
8:40 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
10:10 a.m. – Sakura Official
11:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
1:40 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
3:20 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
4:50 p.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6:20 p.m. – Life of Hishakaku
8 p.m. – Mother Country
10:10 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
11:50 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
1:20 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
3:50 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
5:30 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
7:30 a.m. – The Tokyo Dame
9 a.m. – Mother Country
11:10 a.m. – Her Son Came Back
12:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
2:20 p.m. – Champion of Death
3:50 p.m. – Road in the Mist
5:20 p.m. – Lord of Steel Heart
7 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
8:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
10 p.m. – Champion of Death
11:30 p.m. – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
MONDAY, AUG. 29
1:30 a.m. – Fine Man
3 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
5:10 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
6:40 a.m. – Headphone Lullaby
8:20 a.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
10:20 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
Noon – The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps
2 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
3:40 p.m. – Dragon Showdown
5:10 p.m. – Crimson Peacock Part 1 & 2
7:10 p.m. – The Tokyo Dame
8:40 p.m. – Road in the Mist
10:10 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
11:50 p.m. – Her Son Came Back
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
1:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony Gambles Her Life
3 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
5:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Cape
7 a.m. – Scramble for Fortune
8:30 a.m. – Life of Hishakaku
10:10 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
11:40 a.m. – Yume-chiyo
1:50 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:30 p.m. – Sakura Official
5:10 p.m. – Headphone Lullaby
6:50 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
9 p.m. – Fine Man
10:30 p.m. – Noble Tasuke
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
Midnight – Dragon Showdown
1:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel
3:10 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
4:40 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins
7:10 a.m. – Sakura Official
8:50 a.m. – Hibari the Traveling Performer
10:20 a.m. – Fine Man
11:50 a.m. – Noble Tasuke
1:20 p.m. – Samurai Shifters
3:30 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins
6 p.m. – Champion of Death
7:30 p.m. – Road in the Mist
9 p.m. – The Mysterious Cape
10:30 p.m. – Champion of Death