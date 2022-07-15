Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival (Part 2)” Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, Aug. 11 and 18 at 5 p.m.

This episode features Tamagusuku Ryu Senjukai Hawaii, the Cherry Blossom Festival queen and court, and, from Okinawa, Nanaironote with Karin Miyagi.

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival (Part 3)” Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

This episode features Paranku Clubs of Hawaii, Hawaii Taiko Kai, Kilauea Okinawa Dance Club, Manoa DNA, Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyo Kai, Hawaii Shibu, HUOA Ichigo Ichi E Class, and Ryukyu Koten Afuso Ryu Ongaku Kenkyuu Choichi Kai Hawaii.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for July and August:

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival (Part 1)” Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 21, 28 and August 4 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 4, 2021, this episode is part one of the 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival, which was streamed live on HUOA’s YouTube channel. This episode features Chinagu Eisa Hawaii, Azama Honryu Sumi no Kai, Okinawa Shorin Ryu/Shinden Ryu Karate Association and Brandon Ing.