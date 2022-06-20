FRIDAY,  JULY 1

Midnight – Five Ronin

1:30 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

3:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

4:50 a.m. – Flint Geisha

6:30 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

8 a.m. – The Paper Crane

9:30 a.m. – Rice

11:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

1:10 p.m. – Company Executive

3:20 p.m. – Five Ronin

4:50 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

6:20 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

8 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

9:40 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

11:10 p.m. – The Paper Crane

SATURDAY,  JULY 2

12:40 a.m. – Rice

2:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4:20 a.m. – Morning Breeze

6 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

7:30 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

8:50 a.m. – New Year Trip

10:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

12:10 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

1:40 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

3:10 p.m. – Morning Breeze

4:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

6:20 p.m. – Flint Geisha

8 p.m. – Peaceful Death

10 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

11:30 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

SUNDAY,  JULY 3

1 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2:20 a.m. – New Year Trip

4 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

5:40 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

7:10 a.m. – Flint Geisha

8:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

10:20 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

11:50 a.m. – Company Executive

2 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

3:30 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

5 p.m. – Peaceful Death

7 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

8:40 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

11:50 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

MONDAY,  JULY 4

1:20 a.m. – The Paper Crane

2:50 a.m. – Morning Breeze

4:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

6 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

7:30 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

9:10 a.m. – New Year Trip

10:50 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

12:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

1:50 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

3:10 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4:50 p.m. – Morning Breeze

6:30 p.m. – Flint Geisha

8:10 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

9:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

11:20 p.m. – Flint Geisha

TUESDAY,  JULY 5

1 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

2:30 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

4 a.m. – Company Executive

6:10 a.m. – Five Ronin

7:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

9:20 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

10:50 a.m. – The Paper Crane

12:20 p.m. – Rice

2:20 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

3:50 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

5:20 p.m. – Five Ronin

6:50 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

8:30 p.m. – Free and Easy 10

10:30 p.m. – Company Executive

WEDNESDAY,  JULY 6

12:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

2:10 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

3:40 a.m. – Rice

5:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:20 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

8:40 a.m. – New Year Trip

10:20 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

11:50 a.m. – Free and Easy 10

1:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

3:30 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

5 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

6:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

7:50 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

9:10 p.m. – Rice

11:10 p.m. – Five Ronin

THURSDAY,  JULY 7

12:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

2:20 a.m. – New Year Trip

4 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

5:40 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

7:20 a.m. – Flint Geisha

9 a.m. – The Paper Crane

10:30 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

11:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

1:20 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

2:50 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

4:20 p.m. – The Paper Crane

5:50 p.m. – Rice

7:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

9:30 p.m. – Peaceful Death

11:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

FRIDAY, JULY 8

1 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

2:30 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

4 a.m. – Morning Breeze

5:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

7:10 a.m. – Company Executive

9:20 a.m. – Five Ronin

10:50 a.m. – Peaceful Death

12:50 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

2:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

3:50 p.m. – New Year Trip

5:30 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

7 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

8:40 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

10:20 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

SATURDAY, JULY 9

1:30 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

3 a.m. – Flint Geisha

4:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

6:10 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

7:40 a.m. – Company Executive

9:50 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

11:30 a.m. – Morning Breeze

1:10 p.m. – Five Ronin

2:40 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

4:20 p.m. – Rice

6:20 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

8 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

9:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

11:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

SUNDAY, JULY 10

12:40 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

3:30 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

5 a.m. – Morning Breeze

6:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

8:10 a.m. – New Year Trip

9:50 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

11:20 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

1 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

2:30 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

4 p.m. – Company Executive

6:10 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

7:40 p.m. – Free and Easy 10

9:40 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

11:10 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

MONDAY, JULY 11

12:40 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

2:10 a.m. – The Paper Crane

3:40 a.m. – Company Executive

5:50 a.m. – Five Ronin

7:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

9 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

10:30 a.m. – Free and Easy 10

12:30 p.m. – Company Executive

2:40 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4:20 p.m. – Morning Breeze

6 p.m. – New Year Trip

7:40 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

9:20 p.m. – The Paper Crane

10:50 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

TUESDAY, JULY 12

12:10 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

1:40 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

3:10 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

4:30 a.m. – New Year Trip

6:10 a.m. – Flint Geisha

7:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

9:20 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

10:50 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

12:20 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

1:40 p.m. – Rice

3:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

5:20 p.m. – Flint Geisha

7 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

8:30 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

10:10 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

11:40 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

1:10 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

2:40 a.m. – Company Executive

4:50 a.m. – Flint Geisha

6:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

8 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

9:40 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

11:10 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

12:30 p.m. – New Year Trip

2:10 p.m. – Morning Breeze

3:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

5:20 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

6:50 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

8:20 p.m. – Peaceful Death

10:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

11:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

THURSDAY, JULY 14

1:20 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

2:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

4:20 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

5:40 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:20 a.m. – Morning Breeze

9 a.m. – Flint Geisha

10:40 a.m. – Peaceful Death

12:40 p.m. – The Paper Crane

2:10 p.m. – Rice

4:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

5:50 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

7:20 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

8:50 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

10:30 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Midnight – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

1:40 a.m. – Company Executive

3:50 a.m. – Five Ronin

5:20 a.m. – Rice

7:20 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

9 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

10:30 a.m. – The Paper Crane

Noon – New Year Trip

1:40 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

3:10 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

4:50 p.m. – Flint Geisha

6:30 p.m. – Five Ronin

8 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

9:40 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

11:10 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

SATURDAY, JULY 16

12:40 a.m. – The Paper Crane

2:10 a.m. – Rice

4:10 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

5:50 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

7:20 a.m. – Company Executive

9:30 a.m. – Five Ronin

11 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

12:30 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

2 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

3:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

4:50 p.m. – Flint Geisha

6:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

8 p.m. – Free and Easy 10

10 p.m. – Company Executive

SUNDAY, JULY 17

12:10 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

1:50 a.m. – Morning Breeze

3:30 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

5 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

6:40 a.m. – Morning Breeze

8:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

9:50 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

11:20 a.m. – The Paper Crane

12:50 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

2:20 p.m. – Free and Easy 10

4:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

6 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

7:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

8:50 p.m. – New Year Trip

10:30 p.m. – Rice

MONDAY, JULY 18

12:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

2:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

3:40 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

5:10 a.m. – Five Ronin

6:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

8:20 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

10 a.m. – Flint Geisha

11:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

1:10 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2:30 p.m. – New Year Trip

4:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

5:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

7:20 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

8:50 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

10:20 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

11:50 p.m. – Morning Breeze

TUESDAY, JULY 19

1:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

3 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

4:20 a.m. – New Year Trip

6 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

7:40 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

9:10 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

10:40 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

12:10 p.m. – Five Ronin

1:40 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

3:20 p.m. – New Year Trip

5 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

6:30 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

8 p.m. – Company Executive

10:10 p.m. – Flint Geisha

11:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

1:20 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

3 a.m. – Flint Geisha

4:40 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

6:10 a.m. – The Paper Crane

7:40 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

9:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

10:50 a.m. – Rice

12:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

2:30 p.m. – Company Executive

4:40 p.m. – Five Ronin

6:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

7:50 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

9:20 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

10:40 p.m. – Rice

THURSDAY, JULY 21

12:40 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

2:10 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

3:40 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

5:10 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

6:50 a.m. – Company Executive

9 a.m. – Five Ronin

10:30 a.m. – The Paper Crane

Noon – Any Way the Wind Blows

1:20 p.m. – Morning Breeze

3 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

4:30 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

6:10 p.m. – Morning Breeze

7:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

9:20 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

10:50 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

FRIDAY, JULY 22

12:20 a.m. – The Paper Crane

1:50 a.m. – Rice

3:50 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

5:30 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

7:10 a.m. – Flint Geisha

8:50 a.m. – Five Ronin

10:20 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

Noon – Code Between Brothers: All-New

1:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2:50 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

4:20 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

5:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

7:30 p.m. – Morning Breeze

9:10 p.m. – Flint Geisha

10:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:20 a.m. – Rice

2:20 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4 a.m. – The Paper Crane

5:30 a.m. – Rice

7:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

9:10 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

10:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

12:20 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

1:50 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

3:20 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

5 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

6:20 p.m. – New Year Trip

8 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

9:20 p.m. – Rice

11:20 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

SUNDAY, JULY 24

12:50 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

2:20 a.m. – Company Executive

4:30 a.m. – Five Ronin

6 a.m. – Flint Geisha

7:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

9:10 a.m. – The Paper Crane

10:40 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

Noon – Code Between Brothers: All-New

1:30 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2:50 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

4:20 p.m. – The Paper Crane

5:50 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

7:10 p.m. – New Year Trip

8:50 p.m. – Five Ronin

10:20 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

MONDAY, JULY 25

Midnight – Ghost Story on Passage

1:30 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

3 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

4:40 a.m. – Flint Geisha

6:20 a.m. – New Year Trip

8 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

9:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

11:20 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

12:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

2:30 p.m. – Morning Breeze

4:10 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

5:40 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

7:20 p.m. – Flint Geisha

9 p.m. – Peaceful Death

11 p.m. – Morning Breeze

TUESDAY, JULY 26

12:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

2:10 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

3:40 a.m. – Company Executive

5:50 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

7:20 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

8:50 a.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

10:30 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

Noon – Peaceful Death

2 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

3:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

5 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

6:30 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

8 p.m. – The Paper Crane

9:30 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

11 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

12:30 a.m. – Rice

2:30 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

4:10 a.m. – Morning Breeze

5:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

7:20 a.m. – Company Executive

9:30 a.m. – Five Ronin

11 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

12:20 p.m. – New Year Trip

2 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

3:30 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

5:10 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

6:50 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

8:20 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

9:50 p.m. – Free and Easy 10

11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

THURSDAY, JULY 28

1:30 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

3 a.m. – Flint Geisha

4:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

6:10 a.m. – The Paper Crane

7:40 a.m. – Rice

9:40 a.m. – Free and Easy 10

11:40 a.m. – Company Executive

1:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

3:30 p.m. – Morning Breeze

5:10 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

6:40 p.m. – Vanquished Foes

8:10 p.m. – The Paper Crane

9:40 p.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

11 p.m. – Five Ronin

FRIDAY, JULY 29

12:30 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

2:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

3:40 a.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

5:10 a.m. – Rice

7:10 a.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

8:50 a.m. – Any Way the Wind Blows

10:10 a.m. – Rice

12:10 p.m. – Shingo’s ChallengePart 3

1:50 p.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

3:20 p.m. – New Year Trip

5 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

6:30 p.m. – River Washes Away the Moon

8 p.m. – Company Executive

10:10 p.m. – Codes of Meiji

11:40 p.m. – The Paper Crane

SATURDAY, JULY 30

1:10 a.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

2:30 a.m. – New Year Trip

4:10 a.m. – Morning Breeze

5:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

7:20 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

8:50 a.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

10:30 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

Noon – Shingo’s Challenge Part 3

1:40 p.m. – Flint Geisha

3:20 p.m. – Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern

4:50 p.m. – Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men

6:30 p.m. – Morning Breeze

8:10 p.m. – Peaceful Death

10:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

11:40 p.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

SUNDAY, JULY 31

1:10 a.m. – Vanquished Foes

2:40 a.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

4:20 a.m. – Codes of Meiji

5:50 a.m. – Company Executive

8 a.m. – Five Ronin

9:30 a.m. – Ghost Story on Passage

11 a.m. – Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin

12:30 p.m. – Peaceful Death

2:30 p.m. – Lord Mito (All-Star Version)

4:10 p.m. – Showdown at Lightning Pass

5:50 p.m. – Flint Geisha

7:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers: All-New

9 p.m. – Glorious Standard Bearer

10:20 p.m. – New Year Trip

