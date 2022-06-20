NEW PROGRAMMING

“Joiuchi (Execution Order),” premiering Thursday, July 7 at 7:35 p.m.

Genshiro tries to hit the lord who drove his fiancé to self-harm. He leaves his domain and becomes a ronin. Jubei is appointed by the lord to kill Genshiro and forced to chase him unwillingly. Strange fate of two samurai asks, “What is life?” and “What is human happiness?” Fully subtitled in English.

“Waru (Bad Girl-Glass Ceiling Crushers),” premiering Friday, July 8 at 7:35 p.m.

Meet Marilyn Tanaka. She is lousy at the job, but nothing gets her down. As she gets involved with the workplace problems of the idiosyncratic colleagues she encounters in various departments, she begins to race up the corporate ladder, powered by her positive spirit and her senior, Ms. Minegishi’s low-key devious methods for success. Fully subtitled in English.

“The Files of Young Kindaichi,” premiering Tuesday, July 12 at 7:35 p.m.

Since its debut in 1995, “The Files of Young Kindaichi” has become a mega hit and a monumental mystery-solving drama whose multiple series have won the support of fans from all generations. It offers mysteries showcasing the type of horror and ghost stories that only Japan can depict in an unprecedented scale, making it the definitive edition of the Kindaichi franchise. Unveil the “person” hiding in the shadows of the curses, hexes, and eeriness! More epic than ever, this is indeed the definitive edition of Kindaichi. Fully subtitled in English.

“Mothers,” premiering Monday, July 18 at 7:35 p.m.

Smile Baby, a non-profit organization, connects birth mothers, their babies, and adoptive parents. The reality that people around special adoption face is not sweet at all. It takes strength to move forward when you are about to lose sight of the course of life. What is family? What is the joy of life? Fully subtitled in English.

“Bushi to sono Tsuma (A Warrior and His Wife),” premiering Thursday, July 21 at 7:35 p.m.

Born to the second son of a samurai family, Kogoro has been treated as useless. Etsu is the only daughter of a strict samurai family who is very attractive. Though they are supposed to have a little happiness in a humble way, a sudden incident tears the couple apart. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Itakunai Shinikata (Peaceful Death),” 2021 drama, 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Directed by Banmei Takahashi. Starring Tasuku Emoto and Maki Sakai.

This medical drama illustrates the current state of home healthcare by drawing upon two bestselling books written by currently practicing home care physician Kazuhiro Nagao. Home care physician Kawada administers over the care of terminally ill cancer patient Inoue who chose “painless home care” on the wishes of his daughter Tomomi. However, Inoue dies after suffering, for which Tomomi blames herself. Meanwhile, Kawada as well has been emotionally shaken…

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Edo no Asakaze (Morning Breeze in Edo),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Hideaki Onishi. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Totsuben Sawamura.

The sole survivor of a shipwreck pursues the whereabouts of his friends’ missing family members in Edo.

“Gonin no Abaremono (Five Ronin),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Kotaro Satomi

Story of five easygoing Yakuza who come together to save the life of a young innocent girl named Oichi from an evil vassal.

“Hana no Orizurugasa (The Paper Crane),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Yukio Hashi and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

A wandering vagrant, Hantaro, risks his life to save a beautiful blind girl and her father from con artists.

“Hanafubuki Tekka Matoi (Glorious Standard Bearer),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hitomi Nakahara.

A fireman exposes the corrupt activities of merchants.

“Hibari Torimonocho Furisode Koban (Detective Hibari: Hidden Coin),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Uchidate. Starring Hibari Misora, Kotaro Satomi and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

A mysterious coin found at a murder scene stirs the curiosity of young actress named Oshichi and her brother Hyoma who set out on a private investigation to unveil the secrets hidden behind the coin.

“Hitokiri Gasa (Vanquished Foes)” 1964 jidaigeki film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Ryoraro Otomo, Hashizo Okawa and Satomi Oka.

Skilled assassin Kanjuro’s services are called upon to put an end to the ugly turf battle between two yakuza families, Mitsuwa and Aikawa.

“Inazuma Touge no Ketto (Showdown at Lightning Pass),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Shinjiro Ebara.

A story about a spear master’s spiritual and martial discipline.

“Isshin Tasuke Otoko no naka no Otoko Ippiki (Isshin Tasuke: A Man of Men)” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Satomi Oka.

Spirited Edoite Tasuke undergoes a series of unforeseeable trouble in his newly wedded life.

“Kigeki Hatsumoude Ressha (New Year Trip),” 1968 drama, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Masaharu Segawa. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi, Tamao Nakamura and Yoshiko Sakuma.

A comedy about a good-natured train conductor Shinsaku helping his old friend Miwako find her missing brother.

“Kome (Rice),” 1957 drama, 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Imai. Starring Shinjiro Ebara, Isao Kimura, Masako Nakamura and Hitomi Nakahara.

A touching story depicting the harsh lives of farmers in Kasugaseki. An attempt to start a fishery business to revive an ailing farming community creates friction among the proud residents.

“Meiji Kyokakuden Sandaime Shumei (Codes of Meiji),” 1965 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Yasuo Huruhata. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Junko Fuji.

Third generation yakuza boss faces conflicts of tradition and modernity in Osaka.

“Mito Komon (Lord Mito),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiezo Kataoka and Utaemon Ichikawa.

This most celebrated all-star movie version of the popular series features Tsukigata Ryunosuke as Mito Komon, the sage who wanders the countryside rectifying government corruption along with his faithful attendants Suke and Kaku.

“Nihon Jokyoden Tekka Geisha (Flint Geisha),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Junko Fuji and Bunta Sugawara.

Young geisha Koshizu’s wish of reuniting with the man, Yukichi, who helped her ten years ago comes true. When she learns of the trouble Yukichi’s business is facing, it is time for her to repay the debt.

“Shasou (Company Executive),” 1989 drama, 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Directed by Toshio Masuda. Starring Ken Ogata and Yukiyo Toake.

A fierce succession battle ignites at a newspaper company when the president passes away.

“Shin Kyodai Jingi (Code Between Brothers: All New),” 1970 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Saburo Kitajima and Bunta Sugawara.

The story of three brothers, the oldest of which inherits gang leadership.

“Shingo Nijuuban Shobu Kanketsu-hen (Shingo’s Challenge Part 3),” 1963 samurai film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Hashizou Okawa, Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Ryutaro Otomo and Yumiko Hasegawa

While on his sojourn through the countryside of Japan, Shingo encounters many people whose lives have been affected by his actions. Though the many duels he fought were intended to bring justice to those who sought to do evil, he is faced with the knowledge that his victories have also caused suffering among the family members of his victims — leading him to question his life’s philosophy.

“Taki wo Miniiku (Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday),” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Shuichi Okita. Starring Haruko Negishi and Chigusa Yasuzawa.

Seven women aged between 40 and 80 get together for a tour of fall foliage that includes hot springs and a spectacular waterfall. The women chat, pick berries, take photos and enjoy themselves as they follow their unreliable tour guide to the waterfall, but the guide vanishes. Thrown into an experience far removed from their ordinary lives, the seven women begin to discover themselves as they deal with survival.

“Tokyo Wind Orchestra (Any Way the Wind Blows),” 2017 drama, 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Directed by Yuichiro Sakashita. Starring Miho Nakanishi and Mantaro Koichi.

Town hall employee Shiori mistakenly invites an amateur orchestra to Yakushima Island instead of the famous Tokyo Wind Orchestra with a similar name to the Tokyo Wind Orchestra. The members try to flee the island, but Shiori wants to cover up her error and arm-twists them into pretending like they’re the real deal.

“Tonosama Yajikita Kaidan Dochu (Ghost Story on Passage),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Katsuo Nakamura.

Two young lords travel the Tokaido highway pretending to be merchant-class townspeople and meet a ghost on their way.

“Tsuri Baka Nisshi 10 (Free and Easy 10),” 1998 drama, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Directed by Tomio Kuriyama. Starring Toshiyuki Nishida and Rentaro Mikuni.

Getting fed up with corporate life, Su-san suddenly resigns as president of the company and runs away. Hama-chan looks for him and finally finds him at the office building where Hama-chan used to work. Su-san now is a caretaker of the building…

“Umon Torimonocho Maboroshi Doro no Onna (Case of Umon: Woman of Magic Lantern),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Kotaro Satomi and Satomi Oka.

Detective Umon’s services are called upon when ronin Yaichiro is killed with a peculiar weapon, a stone wrapped in a towel.

“Zangetsu Okawa Nagashi (River Washes Away the Moon),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hibari Misora and Ryochi Ogasawara.

Young woman Ogin the pickpocket gives up her life as a thief to pursue ultimate happiness with the man of her dreams.