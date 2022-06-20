Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521–8066.)

“Why Her?,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Soo-Jae Oh is a young lawyer soon to become partner at TK Law Firm, known as the best in South Korea. As Oh has lived her life to achieve success, she falls into an unexpected case while being demoted to work as an adjunct professor at a law school. Oh then meets Chan Gong, who, despite having experienced a painful past, has a warm heart. While Gong finds himself falling in love with Oh, Tae-Kook Choi, the chairman of TK Law Firm, is up to no good and strives to do anything to quench his desires even if it’s illegal or immoral.

Starring Hyun-Jin Seo, In-Yeop Hwang, Jun-Ho Heo and In-Hyuk Bae.

“Unmasked Family,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

When Yeo-Won Kang was a university student, she dreamed of becoming a reporter. An expected pregnancy caused her to change that dream. Her life takes an expected turn, after living as a housewife and taking care of her family, in-laws and managing the family’s finances, when her husband gets into an accident and everything changes.

Starring Yoon-So Choi, Jung-Hwan Sul, Ji-Ho Shim and Yoo-Min Jung.

“Eunhui,” Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 4:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

A day before the Korean War breaks out in 1950, a man is murdered. This event triggers repercussions in three families, as four young people struggle with love and forgiveness. Eun Hee Kim’s father was falsely accused of the murder, and dies as a result. Since then, Kim has been shunned by her fellow villagers. Sung Jae Im has always been in love with Kim, but the past threatens to tear them apart.

Starring Soo Jin Kyung, In Lee, Min Jin Jung and Yoon So Choi.

“Second to Last Love,” Saturday at 4:50 p.m.; repeats Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Min Joo Kang is a successful television producer who has only focused on her career and has had no interest in romantic entanglements. But when Kang keeps running into Sang Shik Go, who works as an environmental facility section chief at City Hall, the two immediately begin to bicker. Their relationship takes a new turn when Kang moves into a new apartment only to find out that it’s owned by Go, who lives there with his family and a close family friend named Joon Woo Park.

Starring Stephanie Lee, Kwon Kim, Soo Min Lee, Hye Eun Lee, So Young Han and Hyung Chul Lee.

“Men are Men,” Friday at 10 p.m.

Hyun Joo Seo works as the leader of a webcomic planning team. She declares that she plans to remain single, but she receives confessions from two men: Ji Woo Hwang and Do Kyum Park. Ji Woo is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company. He has a cold personality and excellent business ability. Do Kyum is a popular webcomic writer. He is a sociable person. He and Hyun Joo grew up like siblings, but he has held a crush on Hyun Joo for a long time.

Starring Jung Eum Hwang, Hyun Min and Ji Hoon Seo.

“Still Loving You,” Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

The tale of a former teacher and student, Eun Soo Oh and Bit Na Kim, who meet again years later after they married brothers, Soo Ho Yoon and Soo Hyuan Yoon. They even become stepsisters after the remarriage of their parents.

Starring Young Eun Lee, Dong Jun Kim, Ha Na Park and Jung Won Choi.

“Dearest Lady,” Sunday at 6:30 p.m.; repeats Monday at 1 p.m.

An upbeat family-oriented TV miniseries with a mishmash of different generations and attitudes towards relationships. The difficulties that arise between mother and daughter mostly due to the men they are having a relationship with becomes the central plot that illustrates the challenges that single moms and divorcees face in today’s society. Their lives and the lives of the people they are connected to are depicted in a way that viewers can relate to through a fuzzy warm feeling called love.

Starring Min Kyeong Kang, Chang Hoon Lee, Hee Ra Ha and An Jo.

“Kim Su-ro, The Iron King,” Friday and Saturday at 7:50 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

This historical drama follows the life of Kim Su-ro, the legendary founder and ruler of Geumgwan Gaya who helped unify 12 small countries of the city-state of the Gaya confederacy, which dominated sea trade and iron working during the Three Kingdoms Period in the 5th century. Kim Su-ro also battles in competition for the throne from his half brother and rival Ijinashi, his former friend Seok Tal-hae, and the ambitions of Shingwi Ghan.

Starring Sung Ji, Jong-ok Bae and Oh-seong Yu.

“Running Man,” Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

A variety game show that features a series of games and missions that select team members must complete to win the race. As they fight to win prizes, and at the same time avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join in on the fun.

Starring Jae-Suk Yoo, Suk-Jin Ji, Jong-Kook Kim, Ha Ha, Ji-Hyo Song and So-Min Jeon.

“The Trot Show,” Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

A variety show featuring trot music — a genre of Korean popular music known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections — will be front and center in this special program. Fantastic performances from trot legends along with the hottest up and coming new stars will join in on this music ranking TV show.

“Enemies from the Past,” Monday through Friday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Monday through Friday at 12:20 p.m.

After Go Ya Choi’s father had an affair ten years ago, she had to put college on hold and get a job to help support her family. She ends up meeting and dating a man named Ji Seok Min, whose Aunt turns out to be the woman her father had an affair with. Two families become entangled in secrets and try to find a way to reconcile.

Starring Yoon Young Choi, Won Gu, Na Yeon Go and Jae Mo Ahn.

“Homemade Love Story,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Three families live under one roof at a boarding house called Samgwang Villa. Sun Jeong’s family lives a pure and simple life and doesn’t have a lot of money. Jung Hoo’s family is rich but is far from peaceful. Jung Won’s family looks perfect from the outside but is actually quite rocky. See how these families learn to live and love together as a family despite their differences.

Starring Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo.

“You Are Too Much,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 2:15 p.m.

The series revolves around an impersonator who calls herself “Yoo Gina.” The real Ji-na is a pop diva who one day meets the impersonator, which then leads to their lives becoming intertwined. The two find ways to be there for each other as Ji-na lives a glamorous life but harbors a personal tragedy while Yoo Gina works at a nightclub to make a living but wants to become a real singer herself one day.

Starring Jung-hwa Uhm, Hee-jin Jang and Tae-oh Kang.

“You Are My Destiny,“ Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

Chipper and optimistic orphan Sae Byeok Jang changes her life upon getting a corneal transplant from Na Yeong. To thank her late donor’s family, Sae Byeok Jang visits them, but finds that Na Yeong’s parents did not know their daughter died. She soon grows close to the dead girl’s parents.

Starring Yoon Ah Im, Hyun Joo Gong, Jae Jung Park, Jang Yong and Ae Ri Jeong.