Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Yuntaku Live Episode 45, Hui O Laulima,” Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Live-streamed on August 10, 2021; a talk story and music show featuring Hui O Laulima, a women’s club member of the HUOA. Club members discuss the various projects of the club, including community service and Okinawan cultural exchange and education.

“Show 9 of The Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, July 7 and 14 at 5 p.m.

Held in September 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center, this show features Chinagu Eisa Hawaii and Nidaime Teishin Kai Hawaii Shibu and the HUOA Sanshin Class.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for July and August:

“The 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival,” Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 21, 28 and August 4 at 5 p.m.

Held on Sept. 4, 2021, this episode is part one of the 2021 Virtual Okinawan Festival, which was streamed live on HUOA’s YouTube channel. This episode features Chinagu Eisa Hawaii, Azama Honryu Sumi no Kai, Okinawa Shorin Ryu/Shinden Ryu Karate Association and Brandon Ing.