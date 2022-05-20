For the past two years of COVID-19 uncertainty, Obon festivals were either canceled, virtual or of limited capacity, but this year marks the return of Obon season in Hawai‘i. At press time, the temples below are confirmed to host bon dances or Obon-related events. Many temples and organizations listed thereafter have chosen to remain closed for the season and each temple reserves the right to cancel at any time. Please contact each organization for more information.

EVENTS SET TO RUN

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

July 16 (Sat.): Honokaa Hongwanji Mission, 7 p.m. bon dance, following 3 p.m. graveside service and brief Obon dance at Kukuihaele Cemetery; 3:30 p.m. graveside service at Honoka‘a Cemetery. (45-516 Lehua St., 808-775-7232)

July 16 (Sat.): Hilo Meisho-in, 7-10:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service. Obon service on Sunday, July 9. (97 Olona St., 808-935-6996)

July 23 (Sat.): Hilo Taishoji Soto Mission, 7:10 p.m. bon dance, following 7 p.m. service; Taiko performance at 9 p.m. (275 Kino‘ole St., 808-935-8407)

KAUA‘I

June 15-19 (Wed.-Sun.): Kauai Soto Zen Temple, Exhibits, activities, workshops, lantern commemoration on Wednesday, June 15 through Sunday, June 19 from 12-5 p.m. Special performances by Torao Hikariyama, Taiko Kauai and Soto Zen Ondo Dancers on Saturday, June 18 from 5:30 p.m., Children’s Rainbow Parade on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. (1-350 Kaumuali‘i Hwy., 808-335-3521)

June 26 (Sun.): Koloa Jodo Mission, 10:30 a.m. hatsubon service. (3480 Waikomo Rd., 808-742-6735)

July 17 (Sun.): Lihue Hongwanji Mission, 9 a.m. hatsubon service. Cemetery service at Kauai Memorial Garden and Lihue Cemetery TBA. (3-3556 Kuhio Hwy., 808-245-6262)

July 31 (Sun.): Kapaa Hongwanji, 10 a.m. hatsubon service. (4-1170 Kuhiö Hwy., 808-822-4667)

MAUI/MOLOKA’I/LÄNA’I

June 4 (Sat.): Lahaina Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service. (682 Luakini St., 808-661-0466)

June 11 (Sat.): Puunene Nichiren Mission, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service, food booths available. (9 Ani St., 808-871-4831)

June 17 (Fri.): Wailuku Jodo Mission, 7 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service; food booths available. (67 Central Ave., 808-244-0066)

June 18 (Sat.): Wailuku Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service. (1939 North St., 808-281-6723)

June 25 (Sat.): Kahului Jodo Mission, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service; food trucks available. (325 La‘au St., 808-871-4911)

July 2 (Sat.): Lahaina Jodo Mission, 8 p.m. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service and Toro Nagashi; food booths available. (12 Ala Moana St., 808-661-4304)

July 8-9 (Fri./Sat): Mantokuji Soto Mission of Paia, 6 p.m. Obon service. (253 Hana Hwy., 808-579-8051)

July 15-16 (Fri./Sat.): Kahului Hongwanji Mission, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service. (291 S. Pu‘unene Ave., 808-871-4732)

July 22-23 (Fri./Sat.): Makawao Hongwanji, 7 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service; performances by Zenshin Daiko and Maui Taiko; music by DJ CJ. (1074 Makawao Ave., 808-572-7229)

Aug. 5-6 (Fri./Sat.): Wailuku Hongwanji, 8 p.m. bon dance, following 6:45 p.m. service. (1828 Vineyard St., 808-244-0406)

Aug. 12-13 (Fri./Sat.): Lahaina Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service. (551 Waine‘e St. 808-661-0640)

Aug. 27 (Sat.): Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission, 7:30 pm. bon dance, following 6:30 p.m. service. (113 Puanani Pl., 808-661-0466)

O‘AHU

June 4 (Sat.): Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 4:30 p.m. bon dance, following short blessing; food booths and craft vendors available. Parking off-site at Waipahu Elementary School, Waipahu Soto Zen Temple and Hawaii Technology Academy with free shuttle to and from the event. (94-695 Waipahu St., 808-677-0110)

June 18 (Sat.): Ewa Hongwanji, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. fundraiser only; Pre-order bento, fried noodle, andagi, wind catchers and bon dance towels at tinyurl.com/5tbk8sn3. (91-1133 Renton Rd., 808-681-5222)

June 24-25 (Fri./Sat): Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 5-10 p.m. bon dance, following 4:30 p.m. service. Live music, taiko drumming and temple tours available. (1727 Pali Hwy., 808-536-7044 or hawaiibetsuin.org)

July 2 (Sat.): Moiliili Hongwanji, 5-10 p.m. bon dance at the Varsity Theatre parking lot. Bon dance is part of the Mö‘ili‘ili Summer Fest. Vendors and concession booths will be available. (902 University Ave., 808-949-1659)

July 9 (Sat.): Waipahu Hongwanji, 7 p.m. bon dance, following 6 p.m. service. (94-821 Kuhaulua St., 808-677-4221)

July 15-16 (Fri./Sat.): Honolulu Koboji Mission, 7 p.m. bon dance; food booths and bazaar available; parking available at Damien School. Hatsubon and osegaki service on Sat., July 16, at 4 p.m.; Obon, hatsubon and osegaki service on Sun., July 17, at 9 a.m. (1223-B N. School St., 808-841-7033)

July 16 (Sat.): Waianae Hongwanji, 7 p.m. bon dance; Obon service on Sunday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m. (85-762 Old Government Rd., 808-677-4221)

Aug. 5-6 (Fri./Sat.): Shingon Mission of Hawaii, 6:15 p.m. bon dance, following a short service at 6 p.m. (915 Sheridan St., 808-941-5663)

Aug. 5-6 (Fri./Sat.): Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji, 7-10 p.m. bon dance; hatsubon and Obon services on Thursday/Friday, July 21-22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday, July 21-22, at 9:30 a.m. (94-413 Waipahu St., 808-671-3103)

Aug. 12-13 (Fri./Sat.): Soto Mission of Aiea – Taiheiji, 6:30-10 p.m. bon dance; performance by Hawaii Matsuri Taiko and Somei Taiko at 8 p.m.; Okinawan bon dance led by Hawaii Eisa Shinyuu Kai; Live Fukushima Ondo music by Aiea Taiheji Yagura Gumi throughout both evenings. (99-045 Kauhale St., 808-488-6794 or aieataiheiji.@gmail.com)

Aug. 19-20 (Fri./Sat.): Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 6:30-9:30 p.m. bon dance; hatsubon Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Obon services Saturday July 23 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 10 a.m. bon dance and service is tentative and subject to change. Please contact the temple for more information. (1429 Makiki St., 808-949-3995)

Sept. 3-4 (Sat./Sun.): Okinawan Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (early entry at 9 a.m. for an additional $5), live entertainment from 10 a.m.; food booths available, bon dance from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (booths will be closed except Okinawa soba, andagi and andadog until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (early entry at 9 a.m. for an additional $5), live entertainment from 10 a.m. (Hawai‘i Convention Center, 1801 Kapi‘olani Ave. 808-676-5400)

Sept. 17 (Sat.): Autumn Okinawa Dance Matsuri at Hawaii Okinawa Center, 5-9:30 p.m. bon dance. (94-587 Uke‘e St., 808-676-5400)

Jikoen Hongwanji, bon dance for members’ only. (808-845-3422)

Koganji Temple, bon dance for members’ only. (808-988-4905)

Pearl City Hongwanji, bon dance for members’ only. (808-455-1680)

CANCELED EVENTS

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Hilo Dajingu, (808-959-8611)

Hilo Higashi Hongwanji Mission, (808-935-8968)

Hilo Hongwanji Mission, (808-935-8331)

Honohina Hongwanji, (808-345-6869)

Honomu Henjoji Mission, (808-963-6308)

Kamuela Hongwanji, (808-885-4481)

Kona Daifukuji Soto Mission, (808-322-3524)

Kona Hongwanji, (808-323-2993)

Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission, (808-324-1741)

Paauilo Hongwanji, (808-776-1369)

KAUA‘I

Kapaa Jodo Mission, (808-822-4319)

Waimea Higashi Hongwanji, (808-338-1847)

Waimea Shingon Mission, (808-338-1854)

West Kauai Hongwanji Hanapepe Temple, (808-335-3195)

West Kauai Hongwanji Waimea Temple, (808-335-3195)

O‘AHU

Haleiwa Jodo Mission, (808-637-4382)

Haleiwa Shingon Mission, (808-637-4423)

Kapahulu Center, (808-737-1748)

Nichiren Mission of Hawaii, (808-595-3517)

Odori Festival at Honbushin International Center, (808-623-7693)

Palolo Hongwanji, (808-732-1491)

Soto Mission of Hawaii – Shoboji, (808-537-9409)

Wahiawa Ryusenji Soto Mission, (808-622-1429)