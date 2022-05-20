Photos by Wayne Shinbara

On Sunday, May 1, members of Jodo Mission of Hawaii joined together to participate in a new event called “Koinobori Celebration.” Members and friends of the temple gathered to display hundreds of koinobori (carp streamers), which celebrates all lives (living and the deceased) including those who’d like to be remembered. Bishop Kosen Ishikawa wanted to conduct the Koinobori Celebration at Jodo Mission after seeing the beautiful display of koinobori in Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i where he lived for 21 years prior to moving to O‘ahu last November. Bishop Ishikawa was especially happy to display the koinobori at the temple as many cars pass by and witness its beauty while in traffic along the Punahou ramp. He hopes the koinobori can give those who witness them “good feeling[s]” as well as “encouragement” to celebrate “all lives together.” The temple currently houses 408 carp streamers sponsored by 110 people and continues to welcome more visitors and sponsors.