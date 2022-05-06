Photos by Wayne Shinbar

On Sunday, April 17, SALT at Our Kaka‘ako held an Easter EGG-Stravaganza at The Barn. Photos with the Easter Bunny was the highlight of the event along with keiki crafts and an Easter egg giveaway provided by Project Pilina. Keiki also enjoyed making bunny face masks and egg decorating as older attendees spun the SALT at Our Kaka‘ako giveaway wheel and entered a drawing to win prizes from participating merchants.