Photos by Wayne Shinbar

On Sunday, April 17, SALT at Our Kaka‘ako held an Easter EGG-Stravaganza at The Barn. Photos with the Easter Bunny was the highlight of the event along with keiki crafts and an Easter egg giveaway provided by Project Pilina. Keiki also enjoyed making bunny face masks and egg decorating as older attendees spun the SALT at Our Kaka‘ako giveaway wheel and entered a drawing to win prizes from participating merchants.

SALT at Our Kaka‘ako’s Easter EGG-Stravaganza was a vibrant event held in The Barn.
After her three-year-old son Xuan created his bunny mask, Abby Tian of Honolulu helped him decorate his Easter egg.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here