NEW PROGRAMMING

“Dr. White,” premiering Monday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m.

A mysterious unidentified woman in a white coat is found collapsed in a parking lot in the early morning hours. The woman who calls herself Byakuya (white night), doesn’t remember anything else about herself. She does, however, know extensive medical knowledge and has a genius-like diagnostic ability. With just the smallest amount of information, she can diagnose the right illness. What is the identity of this woman? Fully subtitled in English.

“Kasai no Hito,” premiering Tuesday, May 17 at 7:35 p.m.

Maezaki Family Court is in a suburban city about an hour away from Tōkyō by the bullet train. This time Judge Kuwata, a rumored oddball, deals with a divorce mediation of a famous fashion magazine editor. Based on a popular comic book that has sold over two million copies, Family Court Judge projects a refreshingly profound sense of humanity. He maintains a warm appreciation of human nature that is matched only by his fondness for plants. Fully subtitled in English.

“Ketten Darake no Deka (The Eccentric Detective),” premiering Tuesday, May 31 at 7:35 p.m.

Fumio Hyakuno is an eccentric and awkward detective with numerous flaws who can’t break the rules of his own. However, he is highly observant and makes full use of his unique abilities to masterfully solve the mystery of difficult cases. Because of his eccentric personality he has been allowed to work alone, but now he is paired with a female detective who is his total opposite. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Sakura,” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Hitoshi Yazaki. Starring Takumi Kitamura and Nana Komatsu.

Hajime is a popular, handsome man and the oldest of three siblings. His sister Miki is beautiful, albeit a little eccentric, and has an almost unhealthy obsession with Hajime. The youngest of the three is Kaoru, who is quite plain and ordinary compared to his brother and sister. And then there is Sakura, the family’s dog who is always by their side. The fate of this quirky but happy family changes drastically after Hajime, the family’s hero-like figure, encounters a tragic accident.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“893 (Yakuza) Gurentai (Yakuza Hooligans),” 1966 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Ichiro Araki.

A bunch of young, angry and penniless misfits are full of great vitality. They aren’t quite up to joining the yakuza and execute a variety of petty scams. After being approached by a yakuza and asked to become a spy for them, they are now planning to take 10 million yen from the yakuza.

“Food Luck! Shokuun (Food Luck),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Jimon Terakado. Starring Naoto and Tao Tsuchiya.

Feast your eyes on the ultimate yakiniku movie! Yoshito Sato, a freelance writer who was born into a family that ran a popular yakiniku restaurant, embarks on a food journey to find the flavors of home, with young reporter Shizuka. With not only an eye for the food, but respect for the masters who make it, this movie depicts both the love between mother and son and the comedy of life through yakiniku and delicious food. An unprecedented first “eat-ertainment” film!

“Gokudo no Onnatachi Saigo no Tatakai (Gangster Ladies: The Final Battle),” 1990 drama, 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Shima Iwashita and Rino Katase.

Two wives of gangsters come together to avenge the deaths of their men.

“Hakubajo no Hanayome (Bride of White Castle),” 1961 samurai film, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hibari Misora and Koji Tsuruta.

A young girl, Okimi, falls in love with Kiritaro, a handsome thief disguised as a wealthy young master.

“Hakuchu no Shikaku (Dead Angle),” 1979 drama, 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Isamu Natsuki, Sonny Chiba, Shigeru Amachi and Katsu Ryuzaki.

Elite college graduates commit perfect financial crimes though loopholes in the law during the 1950’s.

“Hibari Torimonocho Jiraiya Koban (Secret of the Gold Coin)” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukuda. Starring Hibari Misora and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

A girl detective Oshichi exposes a ploy by a retainer of daimyo.

“Hizakura Daimyo (The Hectic Lord),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Keiko Okawa.

A lord and princess elope to escape forced marriages.

“Iemitsu to Hikoza to Isshin Tasuke (The King and His Vassals)” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Katsuo Nakamura.

Fishmonger Tasuke and Shogun Iemitsu swap their identities in pretense for the protection of Iemitsu.

“Ishin no Kagaribi (Restoration Fire),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Story of Shinsengumi and one of its deputy leaders Hijikata Toshizo.

“Kaizoku Bahansen (The Pirates),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

The son of a successful trading ship operator, Kamon, avenges the death of his father.

“Kawachi Yukyoden (The Rickshaw Man’s Son),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Tatsuichi Takamori. Starring Sonny Chiba.

A roughneck named Komakichi of Kawachi, Osaka comes back from three-year training to become a chef hoping to be with his crash Tamae, a daughter of a Japanese restaurant’s owner. His father is not happy because Komakichi has no intention to become a rickshaw man to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“Kishu no Abarenbo (The Warrior from Kishu),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa. Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Satomi Oka.

A story of young Yoshimune, the future Shogun.

“Mito Komon (Lord Mito),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiezo Kataoka and Utaemon Ichikawa.

This most celebrated all-star movie version of the popular series features Tsukigata Ryunosuke as Mito Komon, the sage who wanders the countryside rectifying government corruption along with his faithful attendants Suke and Kaku.

“Nihatsume wa Jigoku Ikidaze (The Second Bullet is Marked),” 1960 action film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Ken Takakura.

Tsunokichi and Ken face off against a rival yakuza in Kyushu.

“Ningyo no Nemuru Ie (The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps),” 2018 drama, 2 hours.

Directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi. Starring Ryoko Shinohara and Hidetoshi Nishijima.

Kaoruko and Kazumasa Harima are married with two children. They are planning to get a divorce once their daughter, Mizuho, enters elementary school. Then one day, Mizuho has fallen into a coma after a near-drowning accident in a pool. The doctors declare her brain dead with no prospect of recovery. However, Kaoruko sees her daughter’s hand twitch when she is saying her final goodbye and is unable to accept the reality of her death. A shocking conclusion awaits the couple in the face of a cruel fate.

“Parallel World Love Story (Parallel World Love Story),” 2019 drama, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Directed by Yoshitaka Mori. Starring Yuta Tamamori and Riho Yoshioka.

The story depicts the romantic threads between two men and a woman who come and go between two different worlds.Takashi (Tamamori Yuta) and his friend since his middle-school years, Tomohiko, work at a corporation conducting cutting-edge research. One day, Takashi is astonished when he sees Mayuko, whom Tomohiko introduces as his girlfriend. Then one morning, Takashi wakes up in a world where he and Mayuko are living together as a couple.

“Saigo no Bakuto (The Last True Yakuza),” 1985 action film, 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Sonny Chiba.

A depiction of Japan’s most infamous violent gang incident.

“Shingo Nijuuban Shobu Dai-Ichibu (Shingo’s Challenge Part 1),” 1961 samurai, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Hashizou Okawa and Satomi Oka.

Aoi Shingo is the son of the Shogun, but he has never met his father. As a child in many ways isolated from his parents, he made an early decision to take on the solitary lifestyle of a swordsman and eventually becomes recognized as the best swordsman in Japan. However his fame has not only made him the target of a rival, but also a pawn of corrupt government officials who convince his father, Shogun Tokugawa Yoshimune, to order his arrest.

“Shinsengumi Onitaicho (Fall of the Shogun’s Militia),” 1954 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kouno. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

Rise and fall of the famed mercenaries, Shinsengumi, hired by a crumbling feudal government.

“Toyama no Kinsan Hayabusa Bugyo,” 1957 samurai, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hashizo Okawa and Shinobu Chihara.

Toyama Kinshiro, a commissioner from northern Edo, goes undercover to unravel the mystery behind a series of murders. Kinshiro, played by Kataoka Chiezo, is most famous for the cherry blossom tattoos on his shoulder, which he reveals at the moment of judgment.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Dokugan Ittoryu (The Yagyu Military Art: One Eyed Swordsman),” 1964 samurai, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Shoji Matsumura. Starring Jushiro Konoe, Hiroki Matsukata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Isao Yamagata.

Yagyu Jubei fights to protect the Yagyu family’s secret scroll from enemy ninjas.

“Yokiro (The Geisha),” 1983 drama, 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Directed by Hideo Gosha. Starring Kimiko Ikegami, Atsuko Asano, Morio Kazama and Ken Ogata.

An illustration of the turbulent lives of geisha at Yokiro, the top geisha house in Kochi. Momowaka, the most popular geisha at Yokiro, must protect herself from those who grow envious of her beauty and glory.