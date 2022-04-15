On Tuesday, April 5, Bishop Daiya Amano and Rev. Jun Miyasaka of the Izumo Taisha Mission of Hawaii conducted a Shintōblessing of the new Hawaii Hochi facility at 2736 Waiwai Loop. This Shitōblessing follows a Hawaiian blessing that was held on Friday, Feb. 4 and conducted by Kahu Kordell Kekoa.
The Hawaii Herald’s name has been connected with several different publications since Hawaii Hochi founder Fred Kinzaburo Makino first came up with it in October 1942. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.