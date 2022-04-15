Photos by Wayne Shinbara

On Tuesday, April 5, Bishop Daiya Amano and Rev. Jun Miyasaka of the Izumo Taisha Mission of Hawaii conducted a Shintōblessing of the new Hawaii Hochi facility at 2736 Waiwai Loop. This Shitōblessing follows a Hawaiian blessing that was held on Friday, Feb. 4 and conducted by Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

The employees of Hawaii Hochi, Ltd. — home of the Hawaii Hochi and The Hawai‘i Herald newspapers and printing operations — celebrate their new facility near Honolulu Airport.
Izumo Taisha Mission of Hawaii’s Rev. Jun Miyasaka (left) and Bishop Daiya Amano conducted the Shintōblessing ceremony.

