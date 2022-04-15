Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom) Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Echoes of Uchina De-ku in Hawai‘i – Part Two” Saturday, April 16, at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, April 21 and 28, at 5 p.m.

This concert is in continuation of the 50th anniversary of the Mitsufumi Ryu Taiko Hozon Kai and was sponsored by Hawaii Taiko Kai at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on April 14, 2019. Almost 40 members of the Mitsufumi Ryu Taiko Hozon Kai from Okinawa and 16 members of the Hawaii Taiko Kai participated in a program that included dynamic taiko adaptations of classical and folk Okinawan songs. Among the performers were Satoshi Higa, a National Living Treasure in Taiko, Toru Yonaha, an accomplished Okinawan musician and composer, and other instructors accomplished in dance and music.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for April and May:

“Promotion of the 25th Anniversary of Tamagusku Ryu Senju Kai Frances Nakachi Ryubu Dojo,” Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Tamagusku Ryu Senjukai Hawaii Frances Nakachi Dojo will guest star on this Yuntaku Live! series episode to promote the 25th anniversary of the Dojo’s creation at the Mānoa Japanese Language School, which will be held on Sejukai Hawaii’s YouTube channel on Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m. Along with hosting its annual primary fundraising event, Cultural Fusion, Senjukai Hawaii will celebrate the dojo’s 25th year in existence, which has provided its students with a place to immerse themselves in their Okinawan culture through dance. Proceeds will provide scholarships to help ease the financial burdens for students training for and undergoing the konkuru certification exam in Okinawa. Go to Senjukai Hawaii’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/SenjukaiHawaii to watch the 25th anniversary of the dojo.