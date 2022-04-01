Naz (Naz Kawakami) seems to have an idyllic 20-something lifestyle – he deejays at KTUH College Radio, he is dating Sloane, a budding artist, and he skateboards with his skater bros in Kamukï Park. But when Sloane nabe the chance to study in New York City, he seizes it as the kick-in-the-ass he needs to make the big move, down to his cat’s absurd flight plan, subtle outsider feelings and misconceptions creep up for Naz (and Sloane) as they must decide whether uprooting is the right moves, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

Special viewing at Consolidated Theatres Kahala on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

COST: Presale general admission, $14; presale military, senior (62+), students and children (2-18), $12. General admission at the door, $15.