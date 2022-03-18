FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Midnight – The Protector
1:30 a.m. – Grand Contest
3:10 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
5:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
6:40 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
8:10 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
9:50 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
11:30 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
1:10 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
2:50 p.m. – The Conspirator
4:40 p.m. – Grand Contest
6:20 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
8:20 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
10 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
11:30 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
1 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
2:30 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
4:10 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
6:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
8:50 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
10:30 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
Noon – The Hawk of the North
1:30 p.m. – The Conspirator
3:20 p.m. – Withered Tree
5 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
6:30 p.m. – Red Cherry
8 p.m. – Mother Country
10:10 p.m. – Grand Contest
11:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
1:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
2:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
4:50 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
6:30 a.m. – Withered Tree
8:10 a.m. – The Protector
9:40 a.m. – Red Cherry
11:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
1:50 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
3:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
5 p.m. – Mother Country
7:10 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
8:50 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
10:50 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
MONDAY, APRIL 4
12:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
1:50 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
3:30 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
5:10 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
6:50 a.m. – The Protector
8:20 a.m. – Grand Contest
10 a.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
11:30 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
1 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
3:40 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
6:50 p.m. – Red Cherry
8:20 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
9:50 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
11:30 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
1:30 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
3:10 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
4:50 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
6:30 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
8 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
9:30 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
11:10 a.m. – The Conspirator
1 p.m. – Withered Tree
2:40 p.m. – The Protector
4:10 p.m. – Grand Contest
5:50 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
7:50 p.m. – Red Cherry
9:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
Midnight – Works of Fish Man
1:30 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
3 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
6:10 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
7:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
9:50 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
11:30 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
1 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
2:30 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
4:10 p.m. – The Conspirator
6 p.m. – Withered Tree
7:40 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
9:30 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
11:10 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
1:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
2:40 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
4:40 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
6:20 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
8 a.m. – The Conspirator
9:50 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
11:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
1:20 p.m. – Red Cherry
2:50 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
5:30 p.m. – The Conspirator
7:20 p.m. – Mother Country
9:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
11 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
12:40 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
2:20 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
4:20 a.m. – The Protector
5:50 a.m. – Grand Contest
7:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
9 a.m. – Red Cherry
10:30 a.m. – Mother Country
12:40 p.m. – Grand Contest
2:20 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
4 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
5:40 p.m. – Withered Tree
7:20 p.m. – The Protector
8:50 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
10:20 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
11:50 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
1:20 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
2:50 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
4:30 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
6:10 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
7:40 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
9:20 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
11 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
12:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
3:10 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:50 p.m. – The Protector
6:20 p.m. – Grand Contest
8 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
9:30 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
11 p.m. – Grand Contest
SUNDAY, APRIL 10
12:40 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
2:40 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
5:50 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
7:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
8:50 a.m. – The Conspirator
10:40 a.m. – Withered Tree
12:20 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
2:20 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
3:50 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
5:20 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
7 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
8:40 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
10:20 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
MONDAY, APRIL 11
Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
1:30 a.m. – Red Cherry
3 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
5:40 a.m. – Withered Tree
7:20 a.m. – The Protector
8:50 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
10:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
11:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
1:50 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
3:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
5 p.m. – Red Cherry
6:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
9:10 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
10:50 p.m. – The Conspirator
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
12:40 a.m. – Withered Tree
2:20 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
4 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
5:30 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
7:10 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
9:10 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
10:40 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
12:10 p.m. – Grand Contest
1:50 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
3:50 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
5:30 p.m. – The Conspirator
7:20 p.m. – Mother Country
9:30 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
11:10 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
12:50 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
2:30 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
4 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
5:40 a.m. – The Protector
7:10 a.m. – Grand Contest
8:50 a.m. – The Conspirator
10:40 a.m. – Mother Country
12:50 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
2:20 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
4 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
5:40 p.m. – The Conspirator
7:30 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
9:10 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
10:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
12:10 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
1:40 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
4:20 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
6 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
8 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
9:40 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
11:10 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
12:40 p.m. – Withered Tree
2:20 p.m. – The Protector
3:50 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
7 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
8:30 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
10:10 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
11:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
1:10 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
2:50 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
4:30 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
6:10 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
8:10 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
10:10 a.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
11:40 a.m. – The Conspirator
1:30 p.m. – Withered Tree
3:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
4:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
6:10 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
7:40 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
9:10 p.m. – Red Cherry
10:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
1:20 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
3 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
4:40 a.m. – Grand Contest
6:20 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
8:20 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
10 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
11:30 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
1:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
2:40 p.m. – Grand Contest
4:20 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
6:20 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
9:50 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
11:20 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
12:50 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
2:20 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
4 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6:40 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
8:20 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
10:10 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
11:50 a.m. – The Conspirator
1:40 p.m. – Withered Tree
3:20 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
4:50 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
6:20 p.m. – Withered Tree
8 p.m. – The Protector
9:30 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
11:10 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
MONDAY, APRIL 18
12:50 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
2:20 a.m. – Red Cherry
3:50 a.m. – The Protector
5:20 a.m. – Grand Contest
7 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
8:30 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
10:10 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
11:50 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
1:50 p.m. – Red Cherry
3:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6 p.m. – Mother Country
8:10 p.m. – Grand Contest
9:50 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
11:30 p.m. – The Conspirator
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
1:20 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
3:20 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
5 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
7 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:30 a.m. – The Conspirator
10:20 a.m. – Mother Country
12:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
2 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
3:40 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
5:20 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
7 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
9 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
10:30 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
12:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
1:40 a.m. – Red Cherry
3:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
5:50 a.m. – Withered Tree
7:30 a.m. – The Protector
9 a.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
10:30 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
Noon – The Hawk of the North
1:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
3 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
5 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
6:40 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
8:30 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
10:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
11:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
1:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
3:50 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
5:30 a.m. – The Conspirator
7:20 a.m. – Withered Tree
9 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
10:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
12:30 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
2:10 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
3:40 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
5:20 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
7:20 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
8:50 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
10:20 p.m. – Grand Contest
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Midnight – Yokohama BJ Blues
2 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
3:40 a.m. – The Conspirator
5:30 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
7:10 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
8:50 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
10:20 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
Noon – The Protector
1:30 p.m. – Grand Contest
3:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
5:50 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
7:30 p.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
9:30 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
11 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
12:30 a.m. – Red Cherry
2 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
3:30 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
5:10 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
6:50 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
8:30 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
10:10 a.m. – The Conspirator
Noon – Withered Tree
1:40 p.m. – The Protector
3:10 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
6:20 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
8 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
9:30 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
11:30 p.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
1:10 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
2:40 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
4:10 a.m. – Grand Contest
5:50 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
7:50 a.m. – Red Cherry
9:20 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
Noon – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday
1:30 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
3 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
4:30 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
6 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
7:50 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
9:30 p.m. – The Protector
11 p.m. – Grand Contest
MONDAY, APRIL 25
12:40 a.m. – Official with a Tattoo
2:20 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
4:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
5:50 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
7:30 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
9:10 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
11 a.m. – The Conspirator
12:50 p.m. – Withered Tree
2:30 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
4:10 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
5:50 p.m. – Withered Tree
7:30 p.m. – The Protector
9 p.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
10:30 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
Midnight – The Conspirator
1:50 a.m. – Withered Tree
3:30 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
5 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
6:30 a.m. – The Protector
8 a.m. – Grand Contest
9:40 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
11:40 a.m. – Meeting Pinkerton
1:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
2:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
4:10 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
5:40 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
7:10 p.m. – Red Cherry
8:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
11:20 p.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
12:50 a.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
2:30 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
5:40 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
7:40 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
9:20 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
Noon – The International Gang of Kobe
1:40 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
3:10 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
4:50 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
6:30 p.m. – The Conspirator
8:20 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
10 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
11:30 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
1:10 a.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
3:10 a.m. – The Protector
4:40 a.m. – Grand Contest
6:20 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
9 a.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
10:40 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
12:40 p.m. – Works of Fish Man
2:10 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
3:40 p.m. – Red Cherry
5:10 p.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
6:40 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
8:20 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
10:10 p.m. – Seventeen Ninja
11:50 p.m. – Tale of Japanese Burglars
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
1:50 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
3:30 a.m. – Seventeen Ninja
5:10 a.m. – The Chivalrous Life
6:50 a.m. – The Hawk of the North
8:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship Part 2
9:50 a.m. – Scarier Than the Devil
11:30 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick
1:20 p.m. – The Sand City of Manchuria
3 p.m. – The Conspirator
4:50 p.m. – Withered Tree
6:30 p.m. – The Protector
8 p.m. – The Conspirator
9:50 p.m. – Mother Country
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Midnight – Grand Contest
1:40 a.m. – Yokohama BJ Blues
3:40 a.m. – Red Cherry
5:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
7:50 a.m. – Works of Fish Man
9:20 a.m. – Tragedy in the Devil-Mask Village
10:50 a.m. – Mother Country
1 p.m. – Official with a Tattoo
2:40 p.m. – The International Gang of Kobe
4:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
5:50 p.m. – The Chivalrous Life
7:30 p.m. – The Hawk of the North
9 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge Part 4
10:30 p.m. – Red Cherry