NEW PROGRAMMING

“Junkyoju Takatsuki Akira no Suisatsu 2 (Assistant Professor Akira Takatsuki’s Inference Season 2),” premiering Monday, April 4 at 7:35 p.m.

Assistant Professor Takatsuki is back! The mystery solving duo, associate professor Takatsuki with a perfect memory and Naoya, a “lie detector” student, are challenged once more when a series of strange disappearances start occurring across Japan. One day, freelance photographer Hajime visits Akira’s research lab to request that Akira investigate “Mana the Miracle Girl.” Hajime’s words cause Akira some unease. As the investigation progresses, Akira’s own hidden past begins to come to light. What is Hajime’s real goal, and why does he unsettle Akira so much? Fully subtitled in English.

“Gossip: #What She Wants to Know,” premiering Friday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m.

“Camphor News,” the website run by a major publishing company, only publishes articles based on circulated information that are simply copied and pasted from other companies’ news, blog articles and comments. One day, Ririko Seko (Haru Kuroki) gets transferred from the accounting department and joins as a new member of this team to save an online news website from closure. Fully subtitled in English.

“The Kitakyu Heritage,” premiering Monday, April 25 at 8:50 p.m.; repeats Tuesday, April 26 at 9:55 a.m.

Sankyu Sugiyama, AKA Mr. Kita Kyushu, will show you hidden gems and popular attractions in Kita Kyushu, Fukuoka. Enjoy the delicious food that Kita Kyushu offers! Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. "Movie of the Month" premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Sanga Ari (Mother Country),” 1962 drama, 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Directed by Zenzo Matsuyama. Starring Hideko Takamine and Takahiro Tamura.

In 1919, a group of Japanese immigrants arrived in Hawai‘i. Among them are Yoshio Inoue and his wife Kishino, and Sumi, a young woman ready to get married soon. With soil that is hard to work and a subtropical climate, the immigrants must cope with a hard life. After years of hard work, Yoshio finds work as a teacher while his wife manages to open a small grocery store. But with the war around the corner, life becomes more and more complicated for the Japanese immigrants in the U.S.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Akoujo Danzetsu (Swords of Vengeance),” 1978 samurai film, 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Kinnosuke Yorozuya, Sinichi Chiba (Sonny Chiba) and Hiroki Matsukata.

A presentation of the classic tale of the 47 ronin. After the unjust execution of their lord, 47 loyal retainers plot their revenge. Their story exemplifies the true meaning of loyalty.

“Dokuganryu Masamune (The Hawk of the North),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

A life of famous feudal lord Date Masamune is depicted.

“Edokko Hanjoki (Work of the Fish Man),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Yuiko Hasegawa.

Katsujiro the fisherman overcomes his laziness when he learns of his younger sister Okiku’s unfortunate fate.

“Gincho Nagaremono Mesuneko Bakuchi (Red Cherry),” 1972 action film, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Masukazu Izuka. Starring Mieko Kaji and Shinichi Chiba.

Nami returns to Tokyo to find Hoshiden, the man who killed her father 13 years ago. Seeking revenge, Nami is now on the hunt. She once again becomes a hostess at a Ginza club, while searching every alley and gambling spot for Hoshiden, with the help of Ryuji.

“Hangyakuji (The Conspirator),” 1961 samurai film, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Directed by Daisuke Ito. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Young lord Saburo Nobuyasu struggles to find comfort in life. His arranged marriage to Tokuhime, daughter of one-time family enemy Oda Nobunaga, provides little happiness. His manipulative mother adds further complications through her constant interference and attempts at defeating the Nobunaga family.

“Jushichinin no Ninja (Seventeen Ninja)” 1963 samurai film, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Yasuto Hasegawa. Starring Kotaro Satomi, Ryutaro Otomo, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Jushiro Konoe.

A dangerous past has been signed by Tadanaga, the son of Shogun Hidetada, to prevent his brother Iemitsu from becoming the third Shogun. In a time where highly skilled ninja organizations carry out secret missions, Iga Jingoza’s group of seventeen ninja must find a way to infiltrate the enemy’s stronghold and steal the pact from Negoro ninja Saiga Magakuro.

“Kobe Kokusai Gang (The International Gang of Kobe),” 1975 action film, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Noboru Tanaka. Starring Ken Takakura and Bunta Sugawara.

An international gang fights with other families during postwar Kobe.

“Kogarashi Monjiro (Withered Tree)” 1972 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Tadao Wasashima. Starring Bunta Sugawara, Tsunehiko Watase and Goro Ibuki.

Wandering samurai Momjiro tries to clear his name of a murder he didn’t commit.

“Kyokotsu Ichidai (The Chivalrous Life),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Isao Matsumoto. Starring Ken Takakura and Junko Fuji.

Ryoma is a former military man who gets to know the leader of a yakuza group and help them defend themselves against other yakuza gangs.

“Mori no Ishimatsu Oni Yori Kowai (Scarier Than the Devil),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Koji Tsuruta.

A stage director who directed a “Mori no Ishimatsu” play, time travels and becomes “Mori no Ishimatsu” himself.

“Nippon Dorobo Monogatari (Tale of Japanese Burglars),” 1965 drama, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Directed by Satsuo Yamamoto. Starring Rentaro Mikuni and Yoshiko Sakuma

Story of a skilled thief Hayashida who steals to support his family.

“Noren Ichidai Jokyo (The Protector),” 1966 drama, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hibari Misora and Koichi Oose

Mine, the only daughter of Kiyagen, is faced with running the family’s timber business when her father falls ill. Under a great deal of pressure to continue the five generation long run of the business, Mine is put to the ultimate test when a former gangster sets his sights on closing her down.

“Ooshobu (Grand Contest),” 1965 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Umetsugu Inoue. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Hashizo Okawa.

Story of a vagabond, masterless samurai and magistrate who form an unusual friendship.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Koiyatsure (Tora-san’s Lovesick),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Yoji Yamada. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Sayuri Yoshinaga.

In the hot springs town of Yunotsu, Tora-san falls for a young woman whose husband has disappeared and decides that he wants to marry her. Tora-san also comes to the aid of Utako (Sayuri Yoshinaga, reprising her role from Tora-san’s Dear Old Home), whose husband has died and who wants to reconcile with her estranged father.

“Pinkerton ni Aini Iku (Meeting Pinkerton),” 2018 drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Yuichiro Sakashita. Starring Chika Uchida and Wakana Matsumoto.

Struggling actress Yuko was the leader of the legendary idol group Pinkerton that suddenly split up just as they were on the verge of making it big. One day, a record label proposes that she reunite the Pinkerton band. Yuko decides to look for the members.

“Sabaku wo Wataru Taiyo (The Sand City in Manchuria),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki. Starring Koji Tsuruta, Ken Takakura and Yoshiko Sakuma.

When the plague threatens a small town in Manchuria, a young doctor finds himself struggling to save the lives of his townspeople.

“Shingo Juban Shobu Kanketsu-hen (Shingo’s Original Challenge part 4),” 1960 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Yumiko Hasegawa, Ryutaro Otomo, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Satomi Oka.

Aoi Shingo, a son of the Shogun, continues his travels seeking to further his mastery of the sword. In this final episode of the popular “Shingo’s Original Challenge” series, Shingo confronts his master’s killer in the ultimate test of his skill.

“Taki wo Miniiku (Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday),” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Shuichi Okita. Starring Haruko Negishi and Chigusa Yasuzawa.

Seven women aged between 40 and 80 get together for a tour of fall foliage that includes hot springs and a spectacular waterfall. The women chat, pick berries, take photos and enjoy themselves as they follow their unreliable tour guide to the waterfall, but the guide vanishes. Thrown into an experience far removed from their ordinary lives, the seven women begin to discover themselves as they deal with survival.

“Tarao Bannai Kimenmura no Sangeki (The Tragedy in the Devil Masked Village),” 1978 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Starring Akira Kobayashi and Kuniyasu Atsumi.

Tarao’s services are called upon to solve the mysterious death of bride-to-be, Mariko, who was found dead with an eerie mask of a devil.

“Toyama no Kinsan Gozonji Irezumi Hangan (Official with a Tattoo),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Satomi Oka.

Kinnosuke of Toyama sets out on a private mission to clear his father’s name for a crime he did not commit.

“Yokohama BJ Blues (Yokohama BJ Blues),” 1981 drama, 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Directed by Eikichi Kudo. Starring Yusaku Matsuda, Mari Henmi and Keizo Kanie.

Former blues singer turned private eye, BJ becomes involved in a dangerous gang business.

“Yureisen Kohen (Ghost Ship Part 2),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryutaro Otomo and Satomi Oka.

The adventures of Jiromaru and his gang continue in their efforts to rescue Princess Yukihime and her servant Chacha from the pirates. All the while, Jiromaru is also in pursuit of the truth of the Ghost Ship; will he ever be able to unveil its mystery?