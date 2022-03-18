Channel 2 (Spectrum) and 12 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521–8066.)

“Running Man,” Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

A variety game show that features a series of games and missions that select team members must complete to win the race. As they fight to win prizes, and at the same time avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join in on the fun.

Starring Jae-Suk Yoo, Suk-Jin Ji, Jong-Kook Kim, Ha Ha, Ji-Hyo Song and So-Min Jeon.

“The Trot Show,” Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

A variety show featuring trot music — a genre of Korean popular music known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections — will be front and center in this special program. Fantastic performances from trot legends along with the hottest up and coming new stars will join in on this music ranking TV show.

“Let Me Be Your Knight,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Tae In Yoon is the lead singer of a pop band who also suffers from sleepwalking. He one day meets Joo In Yoon, a tour guide, whose mission in life is to one day own a house of her dreams. A chance meeting with the rockstar prompts her to pretend to be a live-in doctor in order to live within his residence, as she tries to help Tae In with his ailment despite her lack of medical training.

Starring In Sun Jung and Jun Young Lee.

“Enemies from the Past,” Monday through Friday at 9:20 p.m.; repeats Monday through Friday at 12:20 p.m.

After Go Ya Choi’s father had an affair ten years ago, she had to put college on hold and get a job to help support her family. She ends up meeting and dating a man named Ji Seok Min, whose Aunt turns out to be the woman her father had an affair with. Two families become entangled in secrets and try to find a way to reconcile.

Starring Yoon Young Choi, Won Gu, Na Yeon Go and Jae Mo Ahn.

“Homemade Love Story,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Three families live under one roof at a boarding house called Samgwang Villa. Sun Jeong’s family lives a pure and simple life and doesn’t have a lot of money. Jung Hoo’s family is rich but is far from peaceful. Jung Won’s family looks perfect from the outside but is actually quite rocky. See how these families learn to live and love together as a family despite their differences.

Starring Jin Ki Joo and Lee Jang Woo.

“Find Me in Your Dream,” Friday and Saturday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Jung Hoon Lee works as an anchorman at a broadcasting station and suffers from hyperthymesia, a condition that allows him to remember everything. He one day meets Ha Jin Yeo, a woman who has forgotten the most important moments of her life. The two conjoin and discover a love that may help endure their courtship despite their differences.

Starring Dong Wook Kim and Ka Young Mun.

“Jang Young Sil,” Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

A drama series that follows the life of Young Sil Jang, a scientist, technician and inventor during the Joseon period. Although he was born as a lower class citizen, Young Sil catches the attention of King Sejong who notices his abilities and brings him to the palace. As the King grants him a chance to display his abilities, he invents tools such as astronomical instruments, an iron printing press and a water clock.

Starring Il Kook Song and Sang Kyung Kim.

“My Husband Oh,” Sunday at 6:40 p.m.; repeats Monday at 1 p.m.

As Seung Joo has chosen to stay single, events in her life transpire and leave her in fear of being alone. She then decides to hire a man to be her stand-in husband, Jak Doo Oh. This romantic comedy depicts the process of Seung Joo, the materialistic protagonist, meeting Jak Doo, the innocent fake husband, and striving to find true love in their entangled relationship.

Starring Uee and Kang Woo Kim.

“Miss Ajumma,” Monday through Friday at 4:20 p.m.; repeats Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

A series about Geum Hwa Kang who quit her job to become a homemaker for her husband and daughter. After finding out that her husband is having an affair, she divorces him, gets a makeover and starts a new life with her daughter. Her ex-husband, remarries but soon realizes how important Geum Hwa was to him. His new bride, however, isn’t going to let him go without a fight.

Starring Hyun Kyung Oh and Oh Jung Kwon.

“A Place in the Sun,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m.; repeats Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Yoo Wol Kim goes under the alias name Tae Yang Oh after a near-death experience causes his loved ones, including his foster parents and girlfriend, to believe he’s dead. Meanwhile, his distraught girlfriend, Si Wol Yoon, begins work at a company called Yangji Group and meets Tae Yang Oh.

Starring Chang Suk Oh, So Yi Yoon, Sung Jae Choi and Shi Eun Ha.

“Cheat On Me, If You Can,” Friday at 10 p.m.

Best-selling crime author Yeo Joo has to constantly research various ways to make a murder look like an accidental death for her novels. When she finds her husband acting a little suspicious around the house she begins to turn her research into a possible reality. Her husband, a divorce lawyer, soon learns that if he cheats: he will die.

Starring Yeo Joo Kang and Woo Sung Han.

“Secrets and Lies,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 p.m.; repeats Thursday and Friday at 2:15 p.m.

Woo Jung Han has a bright personality. Her best friend Hwa Kyung Shin betrays her, ruining Woo Jung’s life. But Woo Jung keeps pursuing her dream and never loses hope.

Starring Seung A Oh, Hae Won Seo, Bae Bu, Joong Moon Lee and Myung Joon Jeon.

“You Are My Destiny,“ Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.

Chipper and optimistic orphan Sae Byeok Jang changes her life upon getting a corneal transplant from Na Yeong. To thank her late donor’s family, Sae Byeok Jang visits them, but finds that Na Yeong’s parents did not know their daughter died. She soon grows close to the dead girl’s parents.

Starring Yoon Ah Im, Hyun Joo Gong, Jae Jung Park, Jang Yong and Ae Ri Jeong.