Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom)

Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT and Hawaii Okinawa Special shows are also additionally aired on ‘Olelo to fill in open time slots at other times. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Echoes of Uchina De-ku in Hawai‘i – Part One,” Saturday, April 2 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, April 7 and 14 at 5 p.m.

This concert celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Mitsufumi Ryu Taiko Hozon Kai and was sponsored by Hawaii Taiko Kai at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on April 14, 2019. Almost 40 members of the Mitsufumi Ryu Taiko Hozon Kai from Okinawa and 16 members of the Hawaii Taiko Kai participated in a program that included dynamic taiko adaptations of classical and folk Okinawan songs. Among the performers were Satoshi Higa, a National Living Treasure in Taiko, Toru Yonaha, an accomplished Okinawan musician and composer, and other instructors accomplished in dance and music.

“Echoes of Uchina De-ku in Hawai‘i – Part Two” Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, April 21 and 28 at 5 p.m.

This concert is in continuation of the 50th anniversary of the Mitsufumi Ryu Taiko Hozon Kai and was sponsored by Hawaii Taiko Kai at the Hawaii Okinawa Center on April 14, 2019.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for November:

“Mamoru Miyagi,” Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m.; repeats on Friday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 26 at 8 a.m.; and Thursday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Livestreamed on Wednesday, June 8, 2021, Hawaii United Okinawa Association members Lynn Miyahira and Jon Itomura hosted this episode featuring special guest Mamoru Miyagi, a renowned musician and regular performer at the Okinawan Festival. Miyagi was born in Tonoshiro, Ishigaki City. His songs feature traditional Okinawan and western instruments, many of which are written in his native Yaeyama language and Uchinäguchi. His most famous song, “Yaima,” talks about his beloved island home, Yaeyama, and the parents and grandparents he left behind. Among some other songs, Miyagi performs “Yaima” in this special episode.