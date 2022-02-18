Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom)

Hawaii Okinawa Today's new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 'Olelo Community Media Channels.

“(Re-run) Legacy Award Banquet 2017 – Part One,” Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, Feb. 24 and March 3, at 5 p.m.

The event was held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village coral ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Featured in this episode are two of the five honorees: Shinye Gima and Governor David Ige.

“The 2022 72nd Hawaii United Okinawan Association Installation Ceremony and Uchinanchu of the Year Celebration – Part One” Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, March 10 and 17, at 5 p.m.

Featuring the celebration of the installation of David Ryo Jones as the 2022 president of the HUOA and the rest of the executive council. The ceremony included honoring individuals selected by the member clubs and their 2021 Uchinanchu of the Year. The ceremony was streamed live on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

“The 2022 72nd Hawaii United Okinawan Association Installation Ceremony and Uchinanchu of the Year Celebration – Part Two” Saturday, March. 19, at 7 p.m.; repeats Thursday, March 24, at 5 p.m.

Featuring the continued celebration of the installation of David Ryo Jones as the 2022 president of the HUOA and the rest of the executive council. This portion of the episode features the entertainment segment of the program, which includes Yunkaku Live! episode 53. The ceremony was streamed live on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.