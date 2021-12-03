Jane Burigsay

Courtesy: Social Security Administration

Did you know having a personal my Social Security account is almost like having super powers? Think about it. It protects you, and you can even look into your financial future. Check out these four features that can empower all working Americans who pay into Social Security.

Saves You Time

You may think you need to speak with a Social Security representative to check your application status, set up or change direct deposit, or request a replacement Social Security card. But you don’t! All you have to do is log in or create your personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount. Take care of your Social Security business from home or away when it’s convenient for you.

Security Protection

Your personal information is very important to us. When you create an account, it prevents someone else from possibly creating an account in your name. We use two-step authentication to verify you are the one logging in to your account. Our security measures allows you to access your personal information safely and securely using my Social Security.

Reassurance

Did you know you can see your entire earnings history with your personal my Social Security account? Do you know why it’s important to check it and make sure it’s accurate? Your future benefits are based on your earnings history. You won’t receive all the benefits you should if our records understate your real earnings. Use your account to check your Social Security statement online and verify if your employers reported your earnings to us correctly. We tell you how to correct an error if you find one.

Plan for your Future

Retirement planning is essential for a secure future. And your personal my Social Security account makes it easy. You can view your retirement estimates when you enter the age or date when you expect to begin receiving benefits and your estimated future salary amount. You can also view your estimated disability benefit on the Estimate Benefits page.

Jane Burigsay is the Social Security Administration’s public affairs Specialist in Hawai‘i.