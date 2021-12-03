2021 MADE IN HAWAII FESTIVAL

Many long-time vendors of past Made In Hawaii Festivals were excited to be back at the festival, but to a different location, due to the current covid pandemic. This year, the parking deck on the mauka side of Ala Moana Center near Nordstrom served as the festival’s venue from Nov. 11-14.

Longtime vendor, HiLife, sold an assortment of products including hats, shirts, bumper stickers and for Volkswagen fanatics, an assortment of vintage VW toy vehicles. (hilifestore.com)
Jan Pangelina and Clint Takemoto sold assorted blouses for women, as well as a bento-styled gift box.
Ho‘olono Natural Remedies from Hanalei, Kaua‘i, also sold a variety of wellness products. (hoolono.com)
Aloha Edibles of Waipahu had a new kamaboko (fishcake) snack for sale. Eat them as a crisp snack or soak in water to enjoy as soft kamaboko. (alohaedibles.com)
New business vendor, MISE KIMONO, sold assorted key chains and purses, utilizing Japanese fabric with a modern flair. MISE KIMONO owner Shannon Loo posed for a photo op. (misekimono.com)
Haitai Hawaii designer and owner Eriko Paquin poses for a photo with her designer obi wall hangings. Paquin also designs obi handbags. (etsy.com/shop/haitaihawaii)

HUOA WINTER CRAFT FAIR

On Nov. 27 and 28, the Hawaii United Okinawa Association held its 2021 Winter Craft Fair at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio. It was a day filled with fun and shopping while the smell of anda-dogs filled the air.

Check out our ride! Some craft-fair shoppers keeping cool and cruising in style. (Photos by Lynn Miyahira)
That’s where that smell is coming from! HUOA volunteers cooking up some andadog – hot dogs dipped in andagi batter and deep-fried.
Sen. Jill Tokuda enjoying a snack.
Christmas cards by Emi Ink, Okinawa Dreaming water bottled designed by Hanae Higa and a Year of the Tiger 2022 dish towel by One by One were some of the unique finds at the HUOA Winter Craft Fair.
Plants for sale at the HUOA Winter Craft Fair.
Deri Arakaki (right) bought a Nuchibana doll for her daughter Kymberlie who dances for Tamagusuku Ryu Senju Kai Hawaii Frances Nakachi Ryubu Dojo. (Photo courtesy of Senju Kai Hawaii)

