Many long-time vendors of past Made In Hawaii Festivals were excited to be back at the festival, but to a different location, due to the current covid pandemic. This year, the parking deck on the mauka side of Ala Moana Center near Nordstrom served as the festival’s venue from Nov. 11-14.
HUOA WINTER CRAFT FAIR
On Nov. 27 and 28, the Hawaii United Okinawa Association held its 2021 Winter Craft Fair at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio. It was a day filled with fun and shopping while the smell of anda-dogs filled the air.
