WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Midnight – Hibari’s Favorite

1:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

3 a.m. – Epic Crash

4:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6:20 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:40 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

9:40 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

11:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

1:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

3 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

4:30 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

6:30 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

8 p.m. – Bon-uta

10:20 p.m. – Express Train

11:50 p.m. – Little Tengu

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

1:10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

3 a.m. – Express Train

4:30 a.m. – Epic Crash

6:10 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:40 a.m. – Bon-uta

10 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:30 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

1:40 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

4:40 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

6:20 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

8:10 p.m. – Tengu Priest

9:50 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

11:20 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

1:10 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

2:40 a.m. – Little Tengu

4 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

7:10 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

8:40 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10:10 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

11:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

1:20 p.m. – Tengu Priest

3 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

6 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

7:50 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

10:50 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

12:10 a.m. – Little Tengu

1:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

3:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

5 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

6:30 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

8:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

10:10 a.m. – Epic Crash

11:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

1:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

4:30 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

6:20 p.m. – Tengu Priest

8 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

9:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

11:50 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

1:20 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

3:10 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

4:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

6:20 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

8:10 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:10 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

1:20 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

3:20 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

4:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8 p.m. – Express Train

9:30 p.m. – Epic Crash

11:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

MONDAY, DEC. 6

12:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

2:30 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

4 a.m. – Express Train

5:30 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

7 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

8:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest

10 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

1 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

2:40 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

4:10 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

5:40 p.m. – Little Tengu

7 p.m. – Special Actors

8:50 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

10:40 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

1:40 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

3:20 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

4:50 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

7 a.m. – Little Tengu

8:20 a.m. – Special Actors

10:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

11:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

1 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

2:50 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

4:20 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

6:20 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

7:50 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

9:20 p.m. – Bon-uta

11:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

1:20 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

4:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:30 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

9:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10:40 a.m. – Bon-uta

1 p.m. – Express Train

2:30 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

4:10 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

5:40 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

7:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

9:20 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

10:50 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

12:40 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

3:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

5:10 a.m. – Little Tengu

6:30 a.m. – Epic Crash

8:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

9:50 a.m. – Express Train

11:20 a.m. – Epic Crash

1 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

2:50 p.m. – Tengu Priest

4:30 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

5:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

7:50 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

10:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

12:30 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

2 a.m. – Express Train

3:30 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

5 a.m. – Little Tengu

6:20 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

8:30 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

10 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

11:40 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

1:10 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

3:10 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

4:40 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

6:10 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:30 p.m. – Express Train

9 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

10:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

12:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

1:50 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

3:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

5:10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

7 a.m. – Tengu Priest

8:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

Noon – Tora-san’s Lovesick

1:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

3:10 p.m. – Epic Crash

4:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6:30 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

8 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

9:30 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

12:30 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

2:10 a.m. – Express Train

3:40 a.m. – Epic Crash

5:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest

7 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

10 a.m. – Little Tengu

11:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

1:10 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

2:40 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

4:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6:10 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:40 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

9:10 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

11:20 p.m. – Bon-uta

MONDAY, DEC. 13

1:40 a.m. – Express Train

3:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

4:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

6 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

7:50 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest

11 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

2 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

3:30 p.m. – Bon-uta

5:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

9 p.m. – Little Tengu

10:20 p.m. – Special Actors

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

12:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

1:50 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

3:20 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

4:50 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

6:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

8:10 a.m. – Little Tengu

9:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

11:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest

1 p.m. – Special Actors

2:50 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:40 p.m. – Express Train

6:10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

8 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

11 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

12:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

2:10 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

4:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

6:20 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

7:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

9:30 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

11 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

12:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:10 p.m. – Express Train

3:40 p.m. – Epic Crash

5:20 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

7:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

9 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10:30 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

12:20 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

1:40 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

3:40 a.m. – Epic Crash

5:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

7 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

8:30 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

11:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

1 p.m. – Express Train

2:30 p.m. – Epic Crash

4:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

7:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

9 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

10:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

12:10 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

3:10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

5:10 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

6:40 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

8:30 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

10 a.m. – Little Tengu

11:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

1:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

2:40 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

4 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

5:30 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

7:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

9 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

10:40 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

1:40 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

3:20 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

4:50 a.m. – Express Train

6:20 a.m. – Epic Crash

8 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

9:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

11 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

1 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

2:30 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

4:20 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

6:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

8 p.m. – Special Actors

9:50 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

11:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

1:20 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

2:50 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

4:20 a.m. – Little Tengu

5:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

7:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest

9:10 a.m. – Little Tengu

10:30 a.m. – Special Actors

12:20 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

1:50 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

4 p.m. – Tengu Priest

5:40 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

8:40 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

10:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

MONDAY, DEC. 20

12:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

2:10 a.m. – Tengu Priest

3:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

5:20 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

6:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

8:20 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

9:50 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

11:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

1:10 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

2:40 p.m. – Little Tengu

4 p.m. – Express Train

5:30 p.m. – Epic Crash

7:10 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

9 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

11 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

12:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

2 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

3:30 a.m. – Express Train

5 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

6:40 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:10 a.m. – Express Train

9:40 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

11:30 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

12:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

2:50 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

5:50 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:30 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

9 p.m. – Bon-uta

11:20 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

1:20 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

2:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

4:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

6 a.m. – Epic Crash

7:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

9:20 a.m. – Bon-uta

11:40 a.m. – Express Train

1:10 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

4:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5:50 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

7:20 p.m. – Little Tengu

8:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

10:20 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:50 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

1:10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

3:10 a.m. – Express Train

4:40 a.m. – Epic Crash

6:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

8:20 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

9:50 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:20 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

1:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

4:30 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

6 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

7:30 p.m. – Epic Crash

9:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

10:50 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

1 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

2:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

4:10 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

5:40 a.m. – Little Tengu

7 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

8:50 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10:20 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

12:10 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

2 p.m. – Tengu Priest

3:40 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

5:20 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

6:50 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

8:40 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

10:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

11:40 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

1 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

4 a.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

7 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

8:40 a.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

10:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

12:20 p.m. – Epic Crash

2 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

3:40 p.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

5:10 p.m. – Little Tengu

6:30 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

8 p.m. – Bon-uta

10:20 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

11:40 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

1:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

3:10 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

5 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

6:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

8:10 a.m. – Express Train

9:40 a.m. – Epic Crash

11:20 a.m. – Bon-uta

1:40 p.m. – Express Train

3:10 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

4:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

6:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

8 p.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

9:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest

11:10 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

MONDAY, DEC. 27

2:10 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

4:10 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

5:40 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

7:30 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9 a.m. – Little Tengu

10:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

12:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

1:40 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

3 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

4:30 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

6:40 p.m. – Little Tengu

8 p.m. – Special Actors

9:50 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

12:50 a.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

2:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest

6 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

7:30 a.m. – Little Tengu

8:50 a.m. – Special Actors

10:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

12:30 p.m. – Yakuza Vassal

2 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:30 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

7 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

8:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10:10 p.m. – Tengu Priest

11:50 p.m. – Cold Rice, Osan, Chan

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

2:50 a.m. – The Boss’ Wife

4:40 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

6:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

7:40 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

9 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

Noon – A Warrior’s Flute

1:30 p.m. – Express Train

3 p.m. – Epic Crash

4:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6:20 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

7:40 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

9:40 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

11:50 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

1:20 a.m. – Express Train

2:50 a.m. – Epic Crash

4:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6:10 a.m. – A Warrior’s Flute

7:40 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

9:40 a.m. – Tetsu the White Tiger

11:10 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

12:40 p.m. – Monument of Star Lilies

2:50 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

4:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest

6:20 p.m. – Express Train

7:50 p.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

9:40 p.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

11:10 p.m. – The Boss’ Wife

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

1 a.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition

2:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

4:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit

6:10 a.m. – Tengu Priest

7:50 a.m. – Yakuza Vassal

9:20 a.m. – Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday

10:50 a.m. – Tora-san’s Lovesick

12:40 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja

2:40 p.m. – Epic Crash

4:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony

6 p.m. – Eight Views of a Samurai

7:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

9:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf

10:40 p.m. – Cosmetic Sales Competition