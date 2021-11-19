PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

NEW PROGRAMMING AND SPECIALS

“Fukuoka Renai Hakusho (Love Stories from Fukuoka),” premiering Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; repeats Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8:45 a.m.

“Love Stories from Fukuoka 16” is based on real stories from viewers in Fukuoka. This time it’s a Christmas love story of a hairdresser in Daimyo, Fukuoka. Just before Christmas, two admirers suddenly appear out of nowhere! One is an older man who is charming and kind, while the other is a younger man full of vitality and honesty. “I like them both and can’t choose between the two. Good heavens, what am I going to do?” Fully subtitled in English.

“Umechan Sensei (Doctor Ume),” premiering Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

It’s August 1945, and Japan has just surrendered, ending World War II in the Pacific. Umeko is the youngest of three in war-torn Tokyo. All three have worked hard to support the war effort, but it seems that Umeko makes a mess of whatever she tries. After seeing her father, a doctor, save a war orphan, she makes the unexpected decision to become a doctor herself. After much effort and study, she manages to become a doctor, and eventually she chooses to serve her community as a local physician. Unfortunately, patients do not abound, and Doctor Ume is left wondering where she went wrong until she gets some surprising news one day… Fully subtitled in English.

“Avalanche,” premiering Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7:35 p.m.

An underground group of special investigators, Avalanche tracks down criminals who conspire with government officials to break the law. After collecting evidence using tactics that border on the illegal, Avalanche kidnaps wrongdoers and forces them to confess in a court of their own making: social media livestreams, guaranteeing worldwide exposure over the internet. The goal: social obliteration of the guilty. Is Avalanche a group of terrorists, or heroes? Has justice been served? You decide. Fully subtitled in English.

“A Message from the Pope: We Don’t Need Any More Wars,” Thursday Dec. 30 at 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; repeats Friday, Dec. 31 at 8:45 a.m.

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church with 1.2 billion followers, had a plan to visit Japan. In response to that, high schoolers from Hiroshima and Nagasaki paid a visit to the Vatican. Two of them passed on messages from people living at the bombing sites in a face-to-face meeting with the Pope. Fulfilling a promise that he had made to meet the students in November, the Pope visited the sites of the bombings and delivered a message of peace. The meaning behind his visit to Japan becomes clear in a heart-to-heart with the students. Fully subtitled in English.

“TOKYO MER: Mobile Emergency Room,” premiering Friday, Dec. 31 at 7:35 p.m.

Kota Kitami, a brilliant young ER doctor, has been handpicked by Tokyo Mayor Azusa Akatsuka to head a new emergency response team dubbed TOKYO Mobile Emergency Room, or MER, outfitted with leading-edge medical technology and a large mobile operating theatre to respond to major accidents, natural disasters, and other emergencies. Their mission is simple: Save every life. Team members put their lives on the line every day to rescue others. But perhaps there’s more to Kota’s superhuman bravery and self-sacrifice than meets the eye… Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on–screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon. – Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (808) 538–1966 for inquiries or to request an e–mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Torajiro Koiyatsure (Tora-san’s Lovesick),” 1974 drama, 1 hour and 44 minutes.

Directed by Yuji Yamada. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Sayuri Yoshinaga.

In the hot springs town of Yunotsu, Tora-san falls for a young woman whose husband has disappeared and decides that he wants to marry her. Tora-san also comes to the aid of Utako (Sayuri Yoshinaga, reprising her role from Tora-san’s “Dear Old Home”), whose husband has died and who wants to reconcile with her estranged father.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Anego (The Boss’ Wife),” 1988 action film, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Hitomi Kuroki and Hiroki Matsukata.

The widow of a murdered yakuza boss serves jail time for attacking the man she believes killed her husband. After her release, as she is shadowed by a hitman, she is willing to go to any lengths to take revenge on her husband.

“Bon-uta (Bon-uta: A Song from Home),” 2019 documentary, 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Directed by Yuji Nakae.

This documentary is about the people of Futaba, a town in Fukushima Prefecture, as they fight to save a generations-old tradition in the wake of 2011’s earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster. By 2015, with the community scattered and recovering, townspeople began to realize that their beloved “bon uta” would cease to exist unless they take action. A glimmer of hope is seen when they hear the story of Fukushima Ondo, another type of “bon uta,” which continues to be preserved by Japanese Americans whose ancestors had emigrated from Fukushima to Hawaii over a hundred years ago. The people of Futaba travel to Maui to see how a centuries-old tradition has been passed down to the current generation.

“Chiyari Muso (Blooded Spear),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hashizo Okawa and Hiromi Hanazono.

While waiting for an opportunity for revenge on his late master’s death, Ako soldier Sugino meets a skilled spear fighter Tawaraboshi Genban who trains him on mastering the art of spear fighting.

“Fuefuki Wakamusha (A Warrior’s Flute),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Hibari Misora and Ryutaro Otomo.

Tale of tragic love between samurai and princess during Heian period.

“Hatamoto Yakuza (Yakuza Vassal),” 1966 samurai film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Junko Fuji.

A young samurai warrior helps dispel townsfolk from evil forces.

“Hibari Ohako Benten Kozo* (Hibari’s Favorite),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hibari Misora, Kotaro Satomi and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

Kikunosuke, a young temple servant, turns to his mother, Ofuji, for protection after being wrongly accused of murder. However, Ofuji decides to turn her son into the police to collect a monetary reward. Devastated by this betrayal, Kikunosuke escapes to Edo in hopes of starting over. Once there, he takes on the name, “Benten Kozo” and soon joins a gang led by Nihon Daemon which will later be known as Shiranami Goninotoko.

“Hibotan Bakuto (The Valiant Red Peony),” 1968 drama, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Ken Takakura, Junko Fuji and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

Upon the death of her casino owner father, Ryuko takes it upon herself to seek out and kill the murderer. The only clue she has is a wallet left behind at the murder scene. Biding her time, she trains and learns to fight taking the name Oryu the Peony. She joins the ranks of professional gamblers and begins her quest for revenge.

“Himeyuri no Tou (Monument of Star Lilies),” 1953 drama, 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Imai. Starring Keiko Tsushima and Kyoko Kagawa.

Following the lives of high school girls sent to the battlefield to serve as military nurses in World War II. With great courage and resolve, the girls work tirelessly to help those wounded near the front lines. In spite of the constant threat of danger, they find the strength to survive each day. But when their position is overrun, their lives are forever changed. This is the first movie to portray the suffering of Okinawan people during World War II.

“Hizakura Kotengu (Little Tengu),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Directed by Daisuke Yamazaki. Starring Hibari Misora, Ryuji Nishina and Keiko Okawa.

A story about a tomboy, Otoshi, who is good at singing, dancing and fencing.

“Kenka Taiheiki (Epic Crash),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kotaro Satomi.

A justice-seeking samurai fights BAKUFU (government) soldiers.

“Kigeki Kyuko Ressha (Express Train),” 1967 comedy drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Masaharu Segawa. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Yoshiko Sakuma.

Atsumi Kiyoshi, famous for his role in “Torasan,” stars as Aoki Goichi, a veteran train conductor who dedicates himself in providing quality service to his passengers. With his many years of experience, he never fails to find solutions for any troubles that occur along the way. A comedic drama revolving around the lives of those who ride the express train.

“Minyo no Tabi Akita Obako (Cosmetic Sales Competition),” 1963 drama, 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Directed by Kunio Watanabe. Starring Hibari Misora, Junichiro Yamashita, Hitomi Nakahara and Komadori Shimai.

Sakura-do cosmetic’s top sales person Yukiko falls in love with Joji, an executive of her rival company Swan.

“Ninja Bugeicho Momochi Sandayu (Shogun’s Ninja)” 1980 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Directed by Noribumi Suzuki. Starring Hiroyuki Sanada and Etsuko Shihomi.

Shogun’s Ninja revolves around two rival ninja clans whose constant battle for superiority has spanned decades and cost countless lives. During a critical point in their war with one another, one of the rival kings sends his commander on a mission to retrieve two mystical daggers. With these legendary knives, the clan hopes to learn the “secrets of the ninja,” which are rumored to come with them.

“Ninkyo Tokaidou (A Chivalrous Spirit),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Chiezou Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Utaemon Ichikawa.

Jirocho, an honorable and respected gang boss, uncovers a conspiracy organized by his rivals while on a quest to bring justice to three murders.

“Obozu Tengu (Tengu Priest),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa.

Kichizaburo, a samurai keeping peace in Edo, helps a young geisha Kozome avenge her father’s death.

“Otoko no Shobu Byakko no Tetsu (Tetsu, the White Tiger),” 1968 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Hideo Murata and Saburo Kitajima.

A railroad line brings changing times to a community.

“Ronin Hakkei (Eight Views of Samurai),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Kotaro Satomi.

A masterless samurai saves a noble court from crisis.

“Special Actors (Special Actors),” 2019 drama, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Directed by Shinichiro Ueda. Starring Kazuto Osawa and Hiroki Kono.

Kazuto has a lifelong dream of becoming an actor but suffers from a nervous condition that makes him faint at the slightest sign of stress. One day, he runs into his estranged brother Hiroki, who works for a talent agency called Special Actors with actors who are hired to act as friends or family members and he thinks Kazuto would be perfect. Being a stand-in at weddings or funerals – low-stress acting jobs perfect for Kazuto’s skillset. After accomplishing some tasks, he is now assigned to a tricky operation, which is to save a family-run inn from being taken over by a fraudulent cult group. Would Kazuto be able to accomplish this mission!?

“Taiheiyo no G-Men (G-Men in the Pacific),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Tetsuro Tanba.

G-men challenge a jewelry smuggling ring. The chase starts in Kyushu and continues to Kobe to Yokohama.

“Taki wo Miniiku (Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday),” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Shuichi Okita. Starring Haruko Negishi and Chigusa Yasuzawa.

Seven women aged between 40 and 80 get together for a tour of fall foliage that includes hot springs and a spectacular waterfall. The women chat, pick berries, take photos and enjoy themselves as they follow their unreliable tour guide to the waterfall, but the guide vanishes. Thrown into an experience far removed from their ordinary lives, the seven women begin to discover themselves as they deal with survival.

“Umon Torimonocho Katame no Okami (One Eyed Wolf),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Sawashima Tadashi. Starring Otomo Ryutaro and Satomi Kotaro.

Otomo Ryutaro, best known for his role in the renowned series “Tange Sazen”, stars as the skillful detective, Umon, in this popular jidaigeki series “Umon Torimonocho.” Handsome and clever detective Umon is on a mission to solve the mysterious murder of five people who were hanged and killed with bowstrings.