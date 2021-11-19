Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom)

Hawaii Okinawa Today's new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 'Olelo Community Media Channels.

“Hawai‘i Okinawa Today Thanksgiving Special 2021,” Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.; repeats on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Thanksgiving special featuring greetings from the HUOA executive director Jon Itomura and president Patrick Miyashiro. The HUOA club leaders also express their gratitude and best wishes.

“(Re-run) Legacy Award Show 2012 Show Two,” Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.; repeats on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.

The second part of the HUOA 2012 Legacy Award Banquet held at the Sheraton Waikiki Ballrooms on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. This episode features legacy award honorees Mitsuko Taguchi Nakasone, Stanley Takamine and Mark Teruya.

“Hawai‘i Okinawa Today Holiday Special 2021,” Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.; repeats on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

Holiday special featuring flashback of select favorite performances during the past years.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for November:

“Yuntaku Live! Hui Makaala,” Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Formed in January 1946 with 60 members, Hui Makaala is an Okinawan scholarship organization whose goal is to promote the Okinawan culture and Uchinanchu Spirit through awarding educational scholarships to Hawai‘i’s college-bound students who have an interest in and have contributed to the rich tapestry of Okinawan culture.

The name “Hui Makaala” is derived from the Hawaiian language words “hui,” meaning club, group or association and “makaala” meaning ever alert, vigilant and watchful. Together, “Hui Makaala” implies an organization ever alert to serve, work and strive together.

Tune in to this episode of “Yuntaku Live!” to enjoy a talk-story with Hui Makaala’s leaders and active members.

For more upcoming episodes and virtual programs from HUOA, subscribe to the HUOA YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UC61hEnfb8TenI9Aq6o_dTnQ), like them on Facebook (facebook.com/HUOA.org) or visit the website huoa.org.