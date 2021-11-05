“BRIGHT DAYS AHEAD”
Local Architects and Allied Design and Engineering Professionals “Canstruct” for the Community
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, AIA Honolulu held its 16th Annual Canstruction Competition. Eight teams of local architects and allied design and engineering professionals met at Kahala Mall and put their design and building skills to the test by “Canstructing” dynamic 3D structures. Each structure wasmade entirely of several thousand cans of food, which was donated to Hawaii Foodbank.
HDR Inc. Won “Best Original Design” with “Together We CAN.”
“If can, CAN. If no can, Eat Shave Ice” canstructed by the G70 Design team won the title of “Struc tural Ingenuity”.
RMA Architects deeply engaged in their canstruction of the “Pandemic Puppy.” This team won the awards for “Best Use of Labels” and “People’s Choice.”
Allied Builders System proudly exhibit their “Wave of Reflection.”
The Swinerton Firm team wants to “Kick COVID to the Curb”!
Wow! Bower + Kubota Consulting CAN make a laptop! Here they are with their structure titled “Lights! Camera! Zoom!”
Ferraro Choi & Nordic PLC’s canstruction expresses, “We CAN End Hunger! It’s About Time!” RAINBOW DRIVE-IN TRICK-OR-TREAT
Kids Enjoy Treats from the HJJCC Cherry Blossom Queen and Court Members
Princess Motomi Otsubo with a couple of young trick-or-treaters.
Three-year-old Brooke Nitahara posed with Queen Brianne Yamada.
From left: Princesses Shelly Imamura and Motomi Otsubo and First Princess Taylor Tashiro — aka tamago (egg), maguro (tuna) and ebi (shrimp) sushi. (Photo courtesy of @cherryblossomfestivalhawaii’s IG)
Brothers, Bodie and Oly received sweet treats from Princess Motomi Otsubo.
In addition to enjoying some treats, trick-or-treaters got to spin the wheel for a special prize.