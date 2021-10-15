MONDAY, NOV. 1
Midnight – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
1:40 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
3:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
5:10 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
6:40 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
8:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
9:50 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
11:30 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
1 p.m. – Detective Duel
2:30 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
6:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
8:40 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
10:10 p.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
Midnight – A Yakuza Goes Home
1:40 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
3:20 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
4:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
6:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
9:10 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
10:10 a.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
Noon – Two Young Lions
1:30 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
3 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
4:40 p.m. – Bloody Passion
6:30 p.m. – Giant Rumble
8:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
9:50 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
11:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3
12:20 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
2:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
3:50 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
5:30 a.m. – Giant Rumble
7:10 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
8:40 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
10:10 a.m. – Bloody Passion
Noon – A Spectacular Showdown
2 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
3:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
5:10 p.m. – Detective Duel
6:40 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
8:20 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
10 p.m. – Bloody Passion
11:50 p.m. – Giant Rumble
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
1:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
3:10 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
4:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
6:10 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
7:50 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
9:30 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
11:10 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
1:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
2:50 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:30 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
6:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
8:20 p.m. – Three Stories of Love
10:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
12:20 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
1:50 a.m. – Detective Duel
3:20 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6 a.m. – Giant Rumble
7:40 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
9:10 a.m. – Three Stories of Love
11:30 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
1 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
2:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
4:10 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
5:40 p.m. – Detective Duel
7:10 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
8:40 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
10:20 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Midnight – Free Spirit of Asama
1:30 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
2:30 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
4:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
6:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
8 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
9:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions
11 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
12:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:10 p.m. – Detective Duel
3:40 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:20 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
8 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
10 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
11:30 p.m. – Bloody Passion
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
1:20 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:50 a.m. – Detective Duel
4:20 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
5:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion
7:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
9:10 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
10:50 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
12:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
2 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
3 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
5 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
7 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
9:40 p.m. – Lying to Mom
MONDAY, NOV. 8
Midnight – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
1:30 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
3 a.m. – Two Young Lions
4:30 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
6:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
7:50 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
10:30 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
11:30 a.m. – Giant Rumble
1:10 p.m. – Lying to Mom
3:30 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
5:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
6:50 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
8:50 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
10:30 p.m. – Bloody Passion
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
12:20 a.m. – Giant Rumble
2 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
3:40 a.m. – Sword in theMoonlight 3
5:30 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
7 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
8:40 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
10:10 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
11:50 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
1:30 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
3 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
4:50 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
6:20 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
8 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
9:40 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:10 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
12:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
2:40 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:10 a.m. – Bloody Passion
6 a.m. – Giant Rumble
7:40 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
9:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
10:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
12:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
3:40 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
5:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
6:10 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
8:10 p.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
10 p.m. – Two Young Lions
11:30 p.m. – Detective Duel
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
1 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
3:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
5:10 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
6:50 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
8:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
10:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
11:50 a.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
1:40 p.m. – Giant Rumble
3:20 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
4:50 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
6:30 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
8:10 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
10:10 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
12:10 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
1:40 a.m. – Bloody Passion
3:30 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
5 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
6:40 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
8:40 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
10:20 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
Noon – Free and Easy 10
2 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
3:30 p.m. – Detective Duel
5 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
7:40 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
8:40 p.m. – Giant Rumble
10:20 p.m. – Lying to Mom
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
12:40 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
2:10 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
3:50 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
5:50 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
7:30 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
9 a.m. – Bloody Passion
10:50 a.m. – Lying to Mom
1:10 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
2:40 p.m. – Bloody Passion
4:30 p.m. – Giant Rumble
6:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
8 p.m. – Three Stories of Love
10:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
11:50 p.m. – Detective Duel
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
1:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
2:50 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
4:30 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
5:30 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
7:30 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
9:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
10:40 a.m. – Three Stories of Love
1 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
2:30 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
6:10 p.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
8 p.m. – Two Young Lions
9:30 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
11 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
MONDAY, NOV. 15
12:40 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
2:20 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
4 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
5:40 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
7:30 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
9 a.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
10:50 a.m. – Detective Duel
12:20 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
3 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
4:40 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
6:10 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
7:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
9:20 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
11 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
12:40 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:10 a.m. – Detective Duel
3:40 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
5:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
6:50 a.m. – Giant Rumble
8:30 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
10 a.m. – Detective Duel
11:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
2:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
3:50 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
5:20 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
7:10 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
8:40 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
10:40 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
1:20 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
2:50 a.m. – Two Young Lions
4:20 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
5:50 a.m. – Bloody Passion
7:40 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
9:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
11:10 a.m. – Free and Easy 10
1:10 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
3:10 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
4:10 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
6:10 p.m. – Lying to Mom
8:30 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
10 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
11:40 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
1:10 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
2:40 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
4:20 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
7 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
8 a.m. – Giant Rumble
9:40 a.m. – Lying to Mom
Noon – A Spectacular Showdown
2 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
3:40 p.m. – Two Young Lions
5:10 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
6:50 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
8:30 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
10:10 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
11:50 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
1:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion
3:10 a.m. – Giant Rumble
4:50 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
6:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
8:10 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
9:40 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
11:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
12:50 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
2:30 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
3:30 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
5:30 p.m. – Bloody Passion
7:20 p.m. – Giant Rumble
9 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
10:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
12:10 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
1:40 a.m. – Bloody Passion
3:30 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
5:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
7:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of The Twin Dragons
8:40 a.m. – Detective Duel
10:10 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
11:50 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
1:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
3:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:50 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
6:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
8 p.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
9:50 p.m. – Two Young Lions
11:20 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
1 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
2:30 a.m. – Detective Duel
4 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:40 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
8:10 a.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
10 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
11:40 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
1:30 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
3:10 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
4:50 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
6:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
8 p.m. – Lying to Mom
10:20 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:50 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
MONDAY, NOV. 22
1:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
2:50 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
4:30 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
6:10 a.m. – Detective Duel
7:40 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
10:20 a.m. – Giant Rumble
Noon – Lying to Mom
2:20 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
4 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
5:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
7:30 p.m. – Three Stories of Love
9:50 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
11:50 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
1:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
3:20 a.m. – Detective Duel
4:50 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
6:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion
8:10 a.m. – Two Young Lions
9:40 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
11:20 a.m. – Three Stories of Love
1:40 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
3:10 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
4:50 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
6:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
8:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
10 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:30 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
1:10 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
3:50 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
4:50 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
6:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
8 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
9:40 a.m. – Sword in theMoonlight 3
11:30 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
1:10 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
2:40 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
4:40 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
6:20 p.m. – Giant Rumble
8 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
9:30 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
10:30 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
12:30 a.m. – Bloody Passion
2:20 a.m. – Giant Rumble
4 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:40 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
7:40 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
9:40 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
11:20 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
1 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
2:40 p.m. – Two Young Lions
4:10 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
5:50 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
7:30 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
9 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
10:30 p.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
12:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion
2:10 a.m. – Giant Rumble
3:50 a.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
5:30 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
7:10 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
8:40 a.m. – Bloody Passion
10:30 a.m. – Tora-san Loves and Artist
12:20 p.m. – Two Young Lions
1:50 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
3:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
5:20 p.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
6:20 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
8:20 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
10 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
11:30 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
1 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
2:40 a.m. – Detective Duel
4:10 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
6:50 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
8:20 a.m. – Bloody Passion
10:10 a.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:40 a.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
1:20 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
3 p.m. – A Wad of Notes
4:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
6:30 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
8 p.m. – Lying to Mom
10:20 p.m. – The Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:50 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
1:30 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
3 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
5:40 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
6:40 a.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
8:20 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
9:50 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
10:50 a.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
12:50 p.m. – Giant Rumble
2:30 p.m. – Lying to Mom
4:50 p.m. – Detective Duel
6:20 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
9 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
10:50 p.m. – Three Stories of Love
MONDAY, NOV. 29
1:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
2:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:20 a.m. – A Wad of Notes
6 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight 3
7:50 a.m. – The Black-Hooded Man
9:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony: You Are Dead
11 a.m. – Three Stories of Love
1:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
2:50 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
4:50 p.m. – The Newcomer to Shimizu
6:30 p.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
8 p.m. – Two Young Lions
9:30 p.m. – Free and Easy 10
11:30 p.m. – A Spectacular Showdown
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
1:30 a.m. – The Ako Retainers
4:10 a.m. – Clan Revival Part 3
5:10 a.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
6:50 a.m. – Free Spirit of Asama
8:20 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
9:50 a.m. – Detective Duel
11:20 a.m. – Free and Easy 10
1:20 p.m. – The Ako Retainers
4 p.m. – A Yakuza Goes Home
5:40 p.m. – Sasaki Kojiro Part 2
7:20 p.m. – Two Young Lions
8:50 p.m. – Yakuza vs. Gang Leader
10:30 p.m. – The Black-Hooded Man