“Junkyoju Takatsuki Akira no Suisatsu (Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki’s Inference),” premiering Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:35 p.m.

Naoya Fukamachi is a university student who gained the ability to tell people’s lies after an event in his childhood. When people lie, he hears their voice become distorted. Thanks to his strange ability, he avoids connections with others. At an ethnology lecture he happens to attend, Naoya takes an interest in a handsome associate professor, Akira Takatsuki. The professors’ words carry no lies, comfortably reaching his ears. Intrigued by Naoya’s report on his strange childhood experience, Akira who is only interested in unexplained phenomena, invites him to become his assistant. A human mystery about hope and the importance of the human connection, told through an associate professor with a perfect memory and a lonely student who can tell lies. Fully subtitled in English.

“IP Cyber Sosahan (Cyber Crimes Unit),” Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; repeats Wednesday, 8:45 a.m.

In present-day society, digitalization is accelerating, which leads to more crimes such as fraud and spoofing. The “Cyber Crimes Unit” is a groundbreaking team led by Eitaro Hiratsuka, newly established by the Kyoto Prefectural Police. They primarily support investigations with the most advanced equipment and skills, such as web analysis and profiling, to confront cyber crimes. It’s a new and innovative mystery show that combines cyber crime threats and human drama. Fully subtitled in English.

“Ninosan,” Monday at 9:05 p.m.; repeats Tuesday at 10:10 a.m.

Ninosan is an informative and entertaining show hosted by Ninomiya Kazunari from Arashi. The theme, the cast, and the set are changed every two weeks. It’s an all-in-one variety show with a wide range of topics and themes. Fully subtitled in English.

“Iryu 4 (Iryu: Team Medical Dragon Season 4),” Friday at 7:35 p.m.; repeats Friday at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8:40 a.m.

Ryutaro Asada, a member of MSAP who is on a medical humanitarian aid mission in a war-torn region, is a genius surgeon known as a renegade in the eyes of other Japanese doctors because of his methods. In the fourth season, Ryutaro and his Team Dragon try to create an ideal hospital in the face of the current state of the hospital industry, where big corporations and trading companies are acquiring hospitals overseas to get into foreign countries in an attempt to earn foreign money through healthcare for wealthy individuals while mid-range local hospitals in Japan are left in poverty and are starting to collapse. Fully subtitled in English.

“Anotoki Kiss Shiteokeba (If I’d Kissed Her),” Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.; repeats Thursday at 8:45 a.m.

Momochi, who works at a supermarket, is a devastatingly clumsy, dreamless, and unenthusiastic person. One day, he meets Tomoe, the female creator of his favorite manga, and they somehow get close. Just as they are about to fall in love, she dies in an airplane crash. While Momochi is grieving her death, a strange middle-aged man comes to him, muttering the most shocking words: “Momochi, it’s me, Tomoe”… Has she possessed this man? Fully subtitled in English.

“Budget Trip in Japan,” Sunday, 7:15 p.m.

Beautiful scenery and delicious food often come to mind when thinking of traveling in Japan however the price tags might be intimidating to some. Luckily there are great travel plans to fully enjoy the sights and tastes of Japan for only 50,000 Japanese yen, which includes transportation and accommodations. This program covers Tokyo, Yokohama, Atami, Awaji Island and Kanazawa with information about the latest tourist sites, local dishes, and fun activities. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Tsuri Baka Nisshi 10 (Free and Easy 10),” 1998 drama, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Directed by Yuji Yamada. Starring Toshiyuki Nishida and Rentaro Mikuni.

Su-san burnt out and suddenly resigned as president of the company and runaway. Hama-chan looked for him and finally found him at the office building where Hama-chan used to work. Su-san got a job as a caretaker of that building…

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Aka to Kuro no Netsujo (Bloody Passion),” 1992 drama, 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Takanori Jinnai, Toru Nakamura, Toshiro Yanagiba and Yumi Aso.

A story about a man who tries to mend his past through helping his best friend’s sister.

“Ako Roshi (The Ako Retainers),” 1961 jidaigeki, 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hashizo Okawa, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kotaro Satomi, Ryutaro Otomo and Utaemon Ichikawa.

Toei’s 10th anniversary film, featuring an all star cast from the golden movie era of the 1960’s. A famous story of the 47 loyal samurai. When Lord Asano is unjustly executed, his loyal retainers strike back for revenge.

“Asama no Abarenbo (Free Spirit of Asama),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Satomi Oka.

A wanderer Itaro saves the lives of those who are in need of protection while traveling across the country.

“Daibosatsu Touge Kanketsuhen (Sword In The Moonlight Part 3),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Master swordsman Ryunoske is confronted by the families of his victims. Will justice be served for the lost innocent lives? The conclusion of the famed Jidaigeki series, Daibosatsu Touge.

“Fudatsuki Bakuto (A Wad of Notes),” 1970 action, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Minoru Oki.

A lone gambler tries to keep a yakuza family from taking over a festival in Kitakyushu. After away from his hometown for 13 years, Ryuji comes back and saves the town that is becoming run-down from yakuza’s ill deeds.

“Fuefuki Doji Kanketsuhen Mangetsujo no Gaika (Clan Revival 3),” 1954 jidaigeki, 55 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

The final episode of the adventures of two brothers, Hagimaru and Kikumaru. Hagimaru escapes from the curse of the Scull Mask while Kikumaru continues his fight against the evil Kojiro.

“Futari Wakajishi (Two Young Lions),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Sentaro Fushimi.

Shinkuro, a samurai, and Yasutaro, a thief, together resist a tyrannical Tokugawa government.

“Gokudo Kamagasaki ni Kaeru (A Yakuza Goes Home),” 1970 action film, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama and Shingo Yamashiro.

A yakuza returns to his hometown and takes on another gang.

“Gokudo vs. Furyo Bancho (Yakuza vs. Gang Leader),” 1974 action film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Tomisaburo Wakayama and Tatsuo Umemiya.

Gokudo Shimamura comes to blows with the Delinquent Boss who roles into town with his motorcycle gang.

“Gozonji Kaiketsu Kurozukin Maguna no Hitomi (The Black Hooded Man),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Kunio Kaga and Chizuru Kitagawa.

A mysterious black hooded man intervenes when an anti-government group plots to steal the precious blue diamond called “Manuga no Hitomi.”

“Hatamoto Kenka Daka (Samurai Hawk),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa.

A samurai crushes a plot to overthrow the government.

“Hatamoto Taikutsu Otoko Nazo no Nanairo Goten (The Cape of the Vampire Bats),” 1970 samurai film, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Shingo Yamashiro.

Mondonosuke finds out a secret of the Tokugawa family.

“Hibari no Hanagata Tantei Gassen (Detective Duel)” 1958 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura and Yoshiko Sakuma.

A friendly rivalry turns into romance for an elite female detective, Yukiko, and a handsome private eye, Mitamura, while investigating the missing person case of a wealthy family member.

“Hibotan Bakuto Oinochi Itadakimasu (The Valiant Red Peony: You are Dead),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Junno Fuji and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

Oryu, the gambler in training, falls for Kikutaro who rescues her from a squabble that jeopardizes her hard earned reputation.

“Ketto Suikoden Doto no Taiketsu (A Specutaclar Showdown),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Utaemon Ichiakwa, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Hashizo Okawa and Hibari Misora.

A must see all-star cast movie about two yazuka families living in Edo. Prominent yakuza leader Sukegoro strikes back against Shigezo, an up and coming yakuza leader who threatens tao steal Sukegoro’s turf.

“Koibitotachi (Three Stories of Love),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Directed by Ryosuke Hashiguchi. Starring Atsushi Shinohara and Toko Narushima.

Three people are suffering because of love: Atsushi, a gifted bridge inspector, is broken after his wife is murdered in a random attack; Toko, a housewife, is trapped in a loveless marriage with her indifferent husband; Ryo, a successful gay lawyer, is experiencing unrequited love and fails to be as successful in his love. As change comes to their existences, they gradually become aware of the preciousness within everyday life. The three separate stories tread a thread of hope, love, rejection and abandonment.

“Oodeiri (Giant Rumble),” 1964 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Hashizou Ookawa and Tetsuro Tanba.

Three men’s lives are locked in a fight over territory.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Watashi no Tora-san (Tora-san Loves an Artist),” 1973 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Directed by Yoji Yamada. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Chieko Baisho.

Tora-san watches the shop in Shibamata while his family is away on a trip. During his stay, Tora-san falls in love with an unmarried painter, the younger sister of an old friend. He begins visiting her studio regularly and soon falls in love once more.

“Sasaki Kojiro Kohen (Sasaki Kojiro Part 2),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Shinobu Chihara and Chiezo Kataoka.

The conclusion of the story of famed swordsman, Sasaki Kojiro. After surviving a series of daring adventures, Kojiro seems to have finally discovered the ultimate happiness in life when he is reunited with Tone, the love of his life. However, his days of happiness are overshadowed by an upcoming duel with his fateful enemy Miyamoto Musashi.

“Shimizuminato ni Kita Otoko (The Newcomer to Shimizu),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Satomi Oka.

A young samurai disguised as a gambler joins the famous Shimizu family to investigate where Jirocho’s loyalty lies.

“Suzuki-ke no Uso (Lying to Mom),” 2019 drama, 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Directed by Katsumi Nojiri. Starring Ittoku Kishibe and Hideko Hara.

Koichi is a son in the Suzuki family. He is a stay-at-home shut-in and decides one day to take his own life in his room and dies suddenly. The rest of Suzuki’s, father Yukio, mother Yuko and daughter Fumi, fall into confusion. The mother Yuko is shocked by her son’s death and loses her memory. Fumi lies to her mother and tells her “Koichi stopped being a stay-at-home shut-in and now works in Argentina.” But how long can father and daughter continue to deceive Yuko? What lies behind the brother’s suicide?

“Tange Sazen Dotohen (Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Hashizo Okawa, Kotaro Satomi and Yumiko Hasegawa.

Tange Sazen and his gang guards the dragon shaped incense burner that holds the key to hidden treasures.