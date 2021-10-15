GIVE YOUR BRAIN A BOOST (PART 2)

Living healthy means more than simply keeping your body free of illness. Keeping your brain healthy is every bit as important. What are some of the ways to ensure that your brain stays healthy? In our second part of the “Give Your Brain a Boost,” we will examine the nutrients your brain requires and everything from how to effectively get those nutrients to lifestyle changes. We will teach you these and other little-known secrets to energize your brain and increase your memory power.

GLUCOSE: THE BRAIN’S SOLE ENERGY SOURCE

In addition to vitamins and minerals, proteins, lipids and many other nutrients are essential to the brain. The most important among these, according to Dr. Oshima, are choline and glucose.

“Choline, found in egg yolks, attracted immediate attention because it is claimed to help prevent senility. Choline is the primary component of acetylcholine, one of the substances that functions as a neurotransmitter between brain cells.

“A particularly important nutrient for energizing the brain is glucose. It is the brain’s one and only source of energy. Without glucose, the brain cannot live,” notes Dr. Oshima.

Glucose ingested through food and absorbed by the body is converted to glycogen and stored in the liver and muscles. In the liver, glycogen is broken down once again into glucose and released into the bloodstream where it is distributed to the brain and other body organs.

Glucose is not only the brain’s source of energy, it is also an extremely important nutrient for brain cells, adds Dr. Oshima.

“Brain cells release neurotransmitters that are essential for the processes of thought, sensation and memory. Glucose deficiency impairs each of these processes,” warns Dr. Oshima.

Boosting your brain demands a balanced intake of each of these many nutrients.

(Translated by Roy Mashima from Kokiku Magazine’s February 2003, volume 29, number 2 issue.)

(The information provided should not be construed as medical advice or instruction. Consult your physician before attempting any new program. Readers who fail to consult appropriate health authorities assume the risk of developing serious medical conditions.)