Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom)

Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first and third Saturdays of the month at 7 p.m. and repeat the following Thursdays at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT shows are not aired on the fifth Thursday of the month. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“The 4th Eisa Drum Festival, Part Two,” Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m.; repeat on Thursday, Oct. 21, 28, and Nov. 4, at 5 p.m.

This episode features the continuation of the 4th Eisa Drum Festival’s, Part One episode. Held at the Great Lawn at Kapi‘olani Community College on May 17, 2014, the 4th Eisa Drum Festival featured Daiichi Hirata, Kajimaai Eisa group from Okinawa, Chinagu Eisa Hawaii, Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts, Nuuanu Okinawa Shorin-Ryu/Shinden-Ryu Karate Association, the Young Okinawans of Hawaii, and the Halla Huhm Korean Dance Studio.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for October and the beginning of November:

“Yuntaku Live! Bonnie Miyashiro,” Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., Friday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

A previously recorded live broadcast talk story and music show featuring special guest Bonnie Miyashiro-Sensei. Miyashiro is the director of Miyashiro Soho Kai, a school for classical Okinawan koto (zither). A member of the Hawaii Okinawa Center since 1990, Miyashiro has been known to be the first smiling face that visitors see when they walk into the center. Courtney Takara, HUOA’s treasurer, within the episode, dubbed Miyashiro as Hawaii Okinawa Center’s ambassador and “most knowledgeable docents.” This episode will share about her life and love of Okinawan music.

“Yuntaku Live! Suguru Ikeda,” Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 a.m.

Previously livestreamed on May 11, 2021, this episode features Suguru Ikeda, a talented musician from the Iriomote Island, the largest island of the Yaeyama island chains (part of Okinawa prefecture). Ikeda’s powerful voice made him become well known in Japan, and also led him to star in the Endo no Hana (Flowers by the Wayside) television series. Among his musical talents, he’s also been a radio personality, author and lecturer. His most noted songs is called “Obaachan no Uta,” a ballad that’s dedicated to his grandmother.

