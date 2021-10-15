CPB FOUNDATION NOW ACCEPTS CRYPTOCURRENCY DONATIONS

Last month, the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, the charitable entity of Central Pacific Bank, announced in a press release that it now accepts 39 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The online transfer is both convenient and highly secure and utilizes technology already used by many non-profit organizations.

“Several of the programs that CPB Foundation launched since the COVID-19 pandemic were extended or expanded because our customers and other community members came forward to provide donations to our foundation,” said Paul Yonamine, executive chairperson of Central Pacific Bank. “We’re proud that the CPB Foundation is known for driving impactful change in our communities and trusted to shepherd the charitable contributions of others.”

Wallace Tsuha/Tsuha Hawaii Aloha is the first to donate in the form of cryptocurrency to the CPB Foundation. Tsuha is the founder and president of The Tsuha Foundation, a private foundation that strives to provide hope and inspiration by helping people break the cycle of poverty.

“I applaud the Central Pacific Bank Foundation for their continued support of Hawai‘i communities,” said Tsuha. “My donation reflects our collective commitment — all of us working together to help solve Hawai‘i’s most pressing challenges through innovation.”

CPB Foundation selected Engiven, Inc. (engiven.com), a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation management software, as their partner to help facilitate their cryptocurrency giving. Engiven’s cofounder and CEO, James Lawrence stated, “Engiven is excited to serve CPB Foundation’s efforts within Hawai‘i communities.”

Last year, CPB Foundation donated more than $1.6 million to help local communities, including providing COVID-19 emergency relief, solving critical socio-economic issues such as houselessness and substance abuse and empowering Hawai‘i’s youth.

For more information or to make a cryptocurrency donation to the CPB Foundation, visit cpb.foundation.