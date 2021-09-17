PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

“IP Cyber Sosahan (Cyber Crimes Unit),” premiering Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:35 p.m.

In present-day society, digitalization is accelerating, which leads to more crimes such as fraud and spoofing. The “Cyber Crimes Unit” is a groundbreaking team led by Eitaro Hiratsuka, newly established by the Kyoto Prefectural Police. They primarily support investigations with the most advanced equipment and skills, such as web analysis and profiling, to confront cyber crimes. It’s a new and innovative mystery show that combines cyber crime threats and human drama. Fully subtitled in English.

“Ninosan,” premiering Monday, Oct. 18 at 7:35 p.m.

Ninosan is an informative and entertaining show hosted by Ninomiya Kazunari from Arashi. The theme, the cast, and the set are changed every two weeks. It’s an all-in-one variety show with a wide range of topics and themes. Fully subtitled in English.

“Iryu 4 (Iryu: Team Medical Dragon Season 4),” premiering Friday, Oct. 19 at 7:35 p.m.

Ryutaro Asada, a member of MSAP who is on a medical humanitarian aid mission in a war-torn region, is a genius surgeon known as a renegade in the eyes of other Japanese doctors because of his methods. In the fourth season, Ryutaro and his Team Dragon try to create an ideal hospital in the face of the current state of the hospital industry, where big corporations and trading companies are acquiring hospitals overseas to get into foreign countries in an attempt to earn foreign money through healthcare for wealthy individuals while mid-range local hospitals in Japan are left in poverty and are starting to collapse. Fully subtitled in English.

“Anotoki Kiss Shiteokeba (If I’d Kissed Her),” premiering Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7:35 p.m.

Momochi, who works at a supermarket, is a devastatingly clumsy, dreamless, and unenthusiastic person. One day, he meets Tomoe, the female creator of his favorite manga, and they somehow get close. Just as they are about to fall in love, she dies in an airplane crash. While Momochi is grieving her death, a strange middle-aged man comes to him, muttering the most shocking words: “Momochi, it’s me, Tomoe”… Has she possessed this man? Fully subtitled in English.

“Budget Trip in Japan,” Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

Beautiful scenery and delicious food often come to mind when thinking of traveling in Japan however the price tags might be intimidating to some. Luckily there are great travel plans to fully enjoy the sights and tastes of Japan for only 50,000 Japanese yen, which includes transportation and accommodations. This program covers Tokyo, Yokohama, Atami, Awaji Island and Kanazawa with information about the latest tourist sites, local dishes, and fun activities. Fully subtitled in English.

“Ryu no Michi (Path of the Dragons),” Monday at 7:35 p.m.

“We’ve always had each other, haven’t we brother? Together, we crawled from the gutter, and we both know where our path now leads…” Two brothers, one a yakuza mobster, and the other a high-ranking civil servant, share a thirst for revenge. In this suspenseful thriller, the two powerful men focus on wreaking vengeance on the corporation that destroyed their family. Years of carefully laid plans are threatened when their little stepsister innocently digs into her tragic past. Will the brothers fulfil their destiny, or will they be accidentally exposed, by the very sister they had sworn to protect?

“Kenji Sakata (Prosecutor Sakata),” Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.

Prosecuting attorney Sakata from Yonesaki District Public Prosecutors’ Office is obstinate and hard to approach but also is passionate about upholding justice. He believes that a prosecutor’s job is to mete out proper justice for crimes committed. He investigates so as to uncover the whole truth about his cases.

“Renai Mangaka (Romance Manga Artist),” Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

A comical, heartwarming love story about a couple who is bad at romance. Seiichiro Karibe, a socially awkward manga artist, is a genius with a thought process normal people cannot understand. With no assistants, the eccentric manga-ka works alone on a hit series considered the gold standard for girls’ comics. His private life is shrouded in mystery, as he hides his identity under a female pen name. But one day, he is suddenly forced to help a woman out, his solitary life thrown into disarray.

“Rikokatsu (How to Get a Divorce for the Whole Family),” Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; repeats Saturday at 8:40 a.m.

Newlyweds Saki Mizuguchi and her husband Koichi Obara decide that marriage was a huge mistake: after meeting by chance, they had a whirlwind romance, but ultimately their different values and lifestyles have continuously clashed. Saki was a fashon editor raised in a modern, liberal home, whereas Koichi was an ace air-rescue for the Air Self-Defense Force from a conservative background. Despite their frequent bickering and desire to split, they are embarrassed to share this decision with family, friends and colleagues — so they choose to do it in secret! This highly entertaining drama takes a hard look at today’s societal values through the lens of divorce.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. "Movie of the Month" premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

“Kiokuya – Anata wo Wasurenai – (The Memory Eraser),” 2020 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa. Starring Ryosuke Yamada and Kyoko Yoshine.

University student Ryoichi’s happy life is shattered when his girlfriend Kyoko loses memory of Ryoichi. Ryoichi is incredulous but then hears of an urban legend about a “Memory Eraser” and decides to seek help from an alumnus who is now a famous attorney. They explore the reason why Kyoko has lost her memory. Soon, they find themselves encroaching on sensitive territory: people’s memories and even deeper, closely guarded emotions. At the end of their pursuit lies a truth that will change their lives forever.

“Daibosatsu Touge Dai-Nibu (Swords in the Moonlight Part 2),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Directed by Uchida Tomu. Starring Kataoka Chiezo, Nakamura Kinnosuke, Tukigata Ryunosuke, Satomi Kotaro and Azuma Chiyonosuke.

The second installment in the popular Jidaigeki series, Daibosatsu Touge. Blinded and injured, master swordsman Ryunosuke is taken in by Otoyo, a woman who falls in love with him. Under Otoyo’s dedicated care, Ryunosuke’s physical and emotional wounds seem to heal. However, deep inside, the demons within that drive him to kill yearn to resurface.

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-ichibu Dokuro no Hata (Clan Revival),” 1954 jidaigeki, action film, 47 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura

Two young princes, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, must avenge their father’s death and claim their family’s castle.

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-nibu Yojutsu no Tosou (Clan Revival 2),” 1954 jidaigeki, action film, 44 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

The adventures of two brothers, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, continue. Evil sorcerer Kojiro attempts to get rid of Kikumaru, who uses his flute to fight against Kojiro’s magical power.

“Gozonji Kaiketsu Kurozukin Dai-niwa Shinsengumi Tsuigeki (The Black Hooded Man 2),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Koukichi Uchida. Starring Ryurato Otomo and Shinobu Chihara.

The mysterious black hooded man, Kurozukin, helps transport funds raised to fight against the government.

“Hana no Ran (The Rage of Love),” 1988 drama, 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Sayuri Yoshinaga, Yusaku Matsuda, Morio Kazama and Ken Ogata

A man and woman in the Taisho era seek love, art, and social reform. A poignant story of Akiko, a housewife who becomes a famous poet, and her struggles to pursue love, art and social reform in the Taisho era.

“Hana-chan no Misoshiru (Hana’s Miso Soup),” 2015 drama, 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Directed by Tomoaki Akune. Starring Ryoko Hirosue and Kenichi Takito.

Chie (Ryoko Hirosue) enjoys happy days with her boyfriend Shingo, but she is diagnosed with breast cancer. Chie is shaken with anxiety, but her boyfriend asks her to marry him. Chie gives up hope of having a baby due to the drugs she takes for cancer treatment. Nevertheless, she gets pregnant. Even though she is risking her life, Chie gives birth to a healthy baby. Their baby is named Hana. Chie, Shingo and Hana live happily as a family; however…

“Hatamoto Taikutsu Otoko (The Idle Vassal Tribute),” 1958 samurai film, 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Utaemon Ichikawa and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Master swordsman and loyal vassal, Mondonosuke Saotome, is sent to investigate an intrigue centering on the Date clan. Ichikawa Utaemon’s 300th movie. A must see for all samurai fans featuring Japan’s most celebrated samurai stars!

“Jingi no Hakaba (Graveyard for Honor),” 1975 action film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Tetsuya Watari and Tatsuo Umemiya.

A dire portrait of the corruption that reigns over both cops and yakuza gangs in 1970s Osaka. Kuroiwa is a cop whose brutal tactics place him closer in spirit to the criminals he is bringing down than to the law-abiding citizens he’s supposed to protect. As the cops attempt to broker peace between two rival gangs and tensions mount in the underworld, Kuroiwa starts to fall for the wife of one of the bosses.

“Kaidan Hebionna (Snake Woman’s Curse),” 1968 horror, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa. Starring Seizaburo Kawazu and Shingo Yamashiro.

Chobei, the wealthy landlord of a countryside village in the early Meiji period, incurs a ghostly wrath after he causes a poor farmer to die. After Chobei enslaves the farmer’s wife and daughter in his household, he kills a snake and finds himself slowly going mad, glimpsing rotting corpses and deathly spirits all around him. Even his son Takeo cannot escape and begins to notice that his new bride has certain characteristics like scales and green skin! Can Chobei fulfill the promise of the Snake Woman’s curse before the spirits of the dead come to claim him?

“Kizudarake no Jinsei (A Scarred Life),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

A story about yakuza Tetsuo and Seiji who are torn between duty and sentiment.

“Kaze to Onna to Tabigarasu (Wind, Woman, and Road),” 1958 jidaigeki film, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Rentaro Mikuni and Satomi Oka.

Despite his attempt to become a law-abiding citizen, troubles follow orphan yakuza Ginji in every situation and forces him to face opposition from his village.

“Kigeki Dantai Ressha (Traveling In Party),” 1967 comedy, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Masaharu Segawa. Starring Kiyoshi Atsumi and Yoshiko Sakuma.

A comedy about Hikoichi, a mediocre train conductor who falls in love with a beautiful widow Sayuri.

“Ma no Toki (Moment of Demon),” 1985 drama, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Directed by Yasuo Furuhata. Starring Shima Iwashita and Shinobu Sakagam.

A mother who loves her son too much commits incest.

“Onna Toseinin (Okoma, the Orphan Gambler),” 1971 drama, 90 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Junko Fuji and Koji Tsuruta.

A story of a gambling woman, Okoma, who must deliver a child to her father.

“Parallel World Love Story (Parallel World Love Story),” 2019 drama, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Directed by Yoshitaka Mori. Starring Yuta Tamamori and Riho Yoshioka.

The story depicts the romantic threads between two men and a woman who come and go between two different worlds. Takashi (Yuta Tamamori) and his friend since his middle-school years, Tomohiko, work at a corporation conducting cutting-edge research. One day, Takashi is astonished when he sees Mayuko, whom Tomohiko introduces as his girlfriend. Then one morning, Takashi wakes up in a world where he and Mayuko are living together as a couple.

“Sasaki Kojiro (Sasaki Kojiro),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Chiezo Kataoka and Shinobu Chihara.

Ronin Kojiro longs to find a loving companion to fill the void in his heart as he pursues his ultimate goal of becoming a master swordsman.

“Senhime to Hideyori,” 1962 samurai film, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Hibari Misora, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ken Takakura and Jushiro Konoe.

Princess Sen, a daughter of Tokugawa Ieyasu, is caught amidst the family feud between the Tokugawa and Toyotomi family. When her father Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu attacks her husband Toyotomi Hideyori’s castle, her life takes a sudden turn for the worse. Will she ever find peace in her life again?

“Wakakihi no Jirocho Tokaiichi no Wakaoyabun (Young Master of Tokai),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Michitaro Mizushima.

Jirocho’s plan to settle down with Ocho and live a quiet life is short lived as he steps in to prevent an illegal prostitution business from being introduced on his turf.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame no Ninja (The Yagyu Military Art: The One-Eyed Ninja),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Shoji Matsumura. Starring Jushiro Konoe and Hiroki Matsukata.

The famed ninja Yagiu Jubei fights to suppress a coup d’etat plotted against Tokugawa Shogunate.

“Yamanaka Shizuo-shi no Songenshi (The Dignified Death of Shizuo Yamanaka),” 2019 drama, 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Directed by Akio Murahashi.

Sixty-two-year-old Shizuo Yamanaka is told he has terminal lung cancer and one month left to live. He returns to his hometown in the Shinshu region to face the end. He admits himself to the hospital, thinking only about dying peacefully without pain in the place of his birth. Imamura, a doctor who watches over Shizuo’s last stage is determined to fulfill Yamanaka’s wish, but suffers from depression because he has seen too many deaths. Yet he continues to think about the possibility of a dignified death for human beings.

“Yojinbo Ichiba (Three Outlaws),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroki Matsukata.

Young Yanokichi and Niikichi fight against evil Toragoro who extorts money from the local sake breweries.

“Zoku Kyodai Jingi (Code Between Broterhs 2),” 1966 drama, 1 hour and

29 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Saburo Kitajima and Kotaro Satomi.

The services of a wandering gambler, Seiji, are called upon to protect the turf of his loyal friend Risaburo.

“Zokuzoku Beranme Geisha (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha Part 3),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Koishi. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura and Chieko Naniwa.

Popular geisha Koharu suspects that Yusaku, a handsome stranger she falls in love with, is involved in a robbery of a precious diamond.