Channel 53 (Spectrum) and 1049 or 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom)

Subject to change, without notice. [For updated information, call (808) 834-0007.

Hawaii Okinawa Today’s new episodes premiere on the first Saturday of the month and repeat the following Thursday at 5 p.m. on ‘Olelo Community Media Channels. HOT shows are not aired on the fifth Thursday of the month. Programs are subject to change without notice. For updated information and streaming on-demand programming visit olelo.org.

“Nënës, Part Three,” Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.; repeat on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m.

This episode includes a bonus feature called “Omoide, Down Memory Lane” in remembrance of Hawai‘i’s influential and inspiring Okinawans: James Yoshimi “Jimmy” Iha, Lorraine Kaneshiro, Kiyoshi Kinjo, Wayne Miyahira, Shoei Moriyama, Albert “Doc” Miyasato, Harry Seisho Nakasone, Kikue Kaneshiro, June Arakawa and Akira Sakima. Note: No showing on the fifth Thursday of the month, Sept. 30.

“The 4th Eisa Drum Festival, Part One,” Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.; repeat on Thursdays, Oct. 7 and 14, at 5 p.m.

Held at the Great Lawn at Kapi‘olani Community College on May 17, 2014, the 4th Eisa Drum Festival featured Daiichi Hirata, Kajimaai Eisa group from Okinawa, Chinagu Eisa Hawaii, Hawaii Okinawa Creative Arts, Nuuanu Okinawa Shorin-Ryu/Shinden-Ryu Karate Association, the Young Okinawans of Hawaii, and the Halla Huhm Korean Dance Studio.

“The 4th Eisa Drum Festival, Part Two,” Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.; repeat on Thursdays, Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

This episode features the continuation of the 4th Eisa Drum Festival.

The Hawaii United Okinawa Association YouTube channel was initiated in January 2020 to help keep Hawai‘i’s Okinawan community connected through the COVID pandemic lockdown. But due to its success and ability to reach Okinawan communities beyond the shores of the 808 state, the HUOA YouTube programming is flourishing and here to stay! Here is the line up for September and October:

“Hawaii United Okinawa Association’s 70th Anniversary Celebration,” Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

This year the Hawaii United Okinawa Association celebrates its 70th anniversary. As a supporter of 50 different clubs and 40,000 members, HUOA continues to work to preserve Hawai‘i’s Okinawan legacy for future generations. HUOA is also a sponsor and collaborator for a range of annual events such as the Hawaii Okinawa Student Exchange Program, Children’s Day Camp, Golf Tournament and Legacy Awards Banquet honoring Uchinanchu in the community and, the most popular, Okinawan Festival. Due to the pandemic, this year’s celebration will be held virtually on HUOA’s YouTube channel.

“Yuntaku Live! Hui Makaala,” Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

Formed in January 1946 with 60 members, Hui Makaala is an Okinawan scholarship organization whose goal is to promote the Okinawan culture and Uchinanchu Spirit through awarding educational scholarships to Hawai‘i’s college-bound students who have an interest in and have contributed to the rich tapestry of Okinawan culture.

The name “Hui Makaala” is derived from the Hawaiian language words “hui,” meaning club, group or association and “makaala” meaning ever alert, vigilant and watchful. Together, “Hui Makaala” implies an organization ever alert to serve, work and strive together.

Tune in to this episode of “Yuntaku Live!” to enjoy a talk-story with Hui Makaala’s leaders and active members.

“Uchinanchu no Hi,” Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

Established in 2016 at the Worldwide Uchinanchu Taikai, the Uchinanchu no Hi commemorates the vast international network of Okinawan emigrants and their descendants all over the world. In Hawai‘i, it’s celebrated on October 29th (as those in Okinawa celebrate it on the 30th) and HUOA invites everyone around the globe to join in on celebrating Okinawan culture and heritage.

For more upcoming episodes and virtual programs from HUOA, subscribe to the HUOA YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UC61hEnfb8TenI9Aq6o_dTnQ), like them on Facebook (facebook.com/HUOA.org) or visit the website huoa.org.