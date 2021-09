In the article “Chris McKinney Shoots for da Stars” by Lee Tonouchi (Sept. 3, 2021, issue), the original publisher and publishing dates for “The Tattoo” (Soho Press, 2007) and “Queen of Tears” (Soho Press, 2007) was incorrect. The correct publisher and publishing dates are: “The Tattoo” (Mutual Publishing, 1999) and “Queen of Tears” (Mutual Publishing, 2001). We apologize for the error and regret any inconvenience it may have caused.