“Budget Trip in Japan,” premiering Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

Beautiful scenery and delicious food often come to mind when thinking of traveling in Japan however the price tags might be intimidating to some. Luckily there are great travel plans to fully enjoy the sights and tastes of Japan for only 50,000 Japanese yen, which includes transportation and accommodations. This program covers Tokyo, Yokohama, Atami, Awaji Island and Kanazawa with information about the latest tourist sites, local dishes, and fun activities. Fully subtitled in English.

“Kiwadoi Futari -K2- ( K2: Dodgy Badge Brothers),” Tuesdays at 7:35 p.m., and 10:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 8:45 a.m.

Ryuichi Kanzaki is a serious career detective with a touch of humanism who is mortified when he is assigned with a new partner Kenji Kuroki, an ultra-hard-nosed, rough-and-tumble cop. With their opposite personalities and views on life, they form an odd pair. Kanzaki is seeking to follow in the path of his policeman father whom he greatly admires. Kuroki boasts the highest arrest rate on the force through his strong gut feelings and perceptive mind. But the two men share one secret: they are half-brothers. They may think and act very differently, but therein lies their biggest crime-fighting weapons.

“Ryu no Michi (Path of the Dragons),” Monday at 7:35 p.m.

“We’ve always had each other, haven’t we brother? Together, we crawled from the gutter, and we both know where our path now leads…” Two brothers, one a yakuza mobster, and the other a high-ranking civil servant, share a thirst for revenge. In this suspenseful thriller, the two powerful men focus on wreaking vengeance on the corporation that destroyed their family. Years of carefully laid plans are threatened when their little stepsister innocently digs into her tragic past. Will the brothers fulfil their destiny, or will they be accidentally exposed, by the very sister they had sworn to protect?

“Kenji Sakata (Prosecutor Sakata),” Tuesday at 7:35 p.m.

Prosecuting attorney Sakata from Yonesaki District Public Prosecutors’ Office is obstinate and hard to approach but also is passionate about upholding justice. He believes that a prosecutor’s job is to mete out proper justice for crimes committed. He investigates so as to uncover the whole truth about his cases.

“Renai Mangaka (Romance Manga Artist),” Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

A comical, heartwarming love story about a couple who is bad at romance. Seiichiro Karibe, a socially awkward manga artist, is a genius with a thought process normal people cannot understand. With no assistants, the eccentric manga-ka works alone on a hit series considered the gold standard for girls’ comics. His private life is shrouded in mystery, as he hides his identity under a female pen name. But one day, he is suddenly forced to help a woman out, his solitary life thrown into disarray.

“Rikokatsu (How to Get a Divorce for the Whole Family),” Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; repeats Saturday at 8:40 a.m.

Newlyweds Saki Mizuguchi and her husband Koichi Obara decide that marriage was a huge mistake: after meeting by chance, they had a whirlwind romance, but ultimately their different values and lifestyles have continuously clashed. Saki was a fashon editor raised in a modern, liberal home, whereas Koichi was an ace air-rescue for the Air Self-Defense Force from a conservative background. Despite their frequent bickering and desire to split, they are embarrassed to share this decision with family, friends and colleagues — so they choose to do it in secret! This highly entertaining drama takes a hard look at today’s societal values through the lens of divorce.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

All movies are in the Japanese language with full English subtitles.

MOVIE OF THE MONTH

“Ningyo no Nemuru Ie (The House Where the Mermaid Sleeps),” 2018 drama, 2 hours.

Directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi. Starring Ryoko Shinohara and Hideotoshi Nishijima.

Kaoruko and Kazumasa Harima are married with two children. They are planning to get a divorce once their daughter, Mizuho, enters elementary school. One day, Mizuho has fallen into a coma after a near-drowning accident in a pool. The doctors declare her brain dead with no prospect of recovery. However, Kaoruko is unable to accept the reality of her death when she sees her daughter’s hand twitch. A shocking conclusion awaits the couple in the face of cruel fate.

MOVIES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

“Aa Douki no Sakura (Classmates),” 1967 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nagashima. Starring Hiroki matsukata, Sonny Chiba, Ken Takakura, Koji Tsuruta and Yoshiko Sakuma.

Story of young students trained to become Kamikaze soldiers in WWII.

“Bakuto Shichinin (Seven Gamblers),” 1988 action film, 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Shingo Yamashiro.

A yakuza action film that centers around seven men. In the mid Meiji period, Hanjiro with only one eye, comes to Okinoshima to save the town from a violent yakuza group with the help of six other handicapped men.

“Beranme Geisha (The Prickly Mouthed Geisha),” 1959 comedy-drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Koishi. Starring Hibari Misora and Shinji Ebara.

Young geisha, Koharu, is in love with Kenichi, an apprentice carpenter to her father Seigoro. Their love life comes to a sudden halt after an argument between their two fathers. Can their love survive in spite of the bitterness between their two families?

“Bokensha Kamikaze (Adventurer Kamikaze),” 1981 action film, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Directed by Ryuichi Takamori. Starring Shinichi Chiba and Hiroyuki Sanada.

An ex-Olympic athlete and a student commit a robbery. Aki Hoshino, a pre-med student, becomes inspired to steal money the school collected as “special fees” from parents wanting to assure their offsprings’ acceptance into the hallowed institution. He forms an unbeatable alliance with an ex-employee and crime bosses to retrieve the ill-gotten money from the wrong hands.

“Bon-uta (Bon-uta: A Song from Home),” 2019 documentary, 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Directed by Yuji Nakae.

This documentary is about the people of Futaba, a town in Fukushima Prefecture, as they fight to save a generations-old tradition in the wake of 2011’s earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster. By 2015, with the community scattered and recovering, townspeople began to realize that their beloved “bon uta” would cease to exist unless they take action. A glimmer of hope is seen when they hear the story of Fukushima Ondo, another type of “bon uta,” which continues to be preserved by Japanese Americans whose ancestors had emigrated from Fukushima to Hawai‘i over a hundred years ago. The people of Futaba travel to Maui to see for how a centuries-old tradition has been passed down to the current generation.

“Daibosatsu Touge Dai-Ichibu (Sword in the Moonlight),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Following the life of a master swordsman, Ryunosuke, whose ruthless ways and merciless killings leave behind an unsettled past which eventually catches up to him.

“Donten ni Warau (Laughing Under the Clouds),” 2018 action-samurai film, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Katsuyuki Motohiro. Starring Sota Fukushi and Yuma Nakayama.

The time is the end of Samurai era (Edo) and the new Meiji government is founded in Japan. Legend has it that a gigantic snake “Orochi,” which has a special power that revives every 300 years and brings harm to the country. Three young brothers who are the guardian of Kumou shrine, stand up to prevent the “Orochi” from coming back to life, along with the Meiji government’s army, to save the country. However, the evil Fuma ninja clan attempts to use the power of “Orochi” to weaken the government and take over Japan.

“Fuji ni Tatsu Wakamusha (A Young Warrior in Mt. Fuji),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

Ten years after the defeat by the Taira Clan, a young warrior Yoritomo resolves to revive his Minamoto Clan.

“Kiri no Shigosen (Meridian in the Mist),” 1996 drama, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Masanobu Deme. Starring Shima Iwashita, Sayuri Yoshinaga, Koji Tamaki and Morio Kazama.

A friendship is tested between two women Yae and Kiyoko when artist Yae, who suffers from fatal illness, develops special feelings towards her best friend Kiyoko’s boyfriend Kosuke.

“Kizudarake no Jinsei (A Scarred Life),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

A story about yakuza Tetsuo and Seiji who are torn between duty and sentiment.

“Kujaku Hicho (Peacock Secrets),” 1960 jidaigeki, 58 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Uchide. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kotaro Satomi and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

An adventure revolving around a family heirloom “Peacock Helmet.”

“Kyodai Jingi (Code Between Brothers),” 1966 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes. Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Saburo Kitajima, Hiroki Matsukata and Koji Tsuruta.

Famous enka singer Kitajima Saburo stars as Katsuji, a traveling craps artist who finds great camaraderie on the road.

“Nagareita Shichinin (The Seven Chefs),” 1997 drama-food film, 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Directed by Seiji Izumi. Starring Hiroki Matsukata, Koji Matoba, Ayumi Ishida, Tatsuo Umemiya.

Traveling chef Tatsuji is called back to Tokyo to help save his late teacher’s restaurant. With the help of his close friend Kinu, Tatsuji must complete the training of Wataru — the apprentice chosen by his late teacher to become the next master chef — in the art of culinary excellence and running a successful business.

“Nihon Jokyoden Ketto Midarebana (Bloodiest Flower),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Junko Fuji, Ken Takakura and Masahiko Tsugawa.

The story of Tei, a female coal mine operator, who risks her life to protect the business that was passed on by her late husband.

“Nuretsubame Kurenai Gonpachi (Drenched Swallow Gonpachi),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Ichidate. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Keiko Okawa, Utaemon Ichikawa and Yumiko Hasegawa.

Ronin Gonpachi falls in love with beautiful Hiroe, the daughter of the man he murdered.

“Ooku Emaki (Portrait of Castle Women),” 1968 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Yoshiko Sakuma and Reiko Ohara.

Love-hate drama of three beautiful sisters in Ooku in Edo Castle.

“Otoko Dokyo de Shobu Suru (Nerves for Victory),” 1966 action film, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Shinji Murayama. Starring Tatsuo Umemiya and Ryo Ikebe.

A young yakuza man who respects obligation and humanity must face cruel and heartless turf wars leading to a fight to the death with his own brother.

“Pinkerton ni Aini Iku (Meeting Pinkerton),” 2018 drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Yuichiro Sakashita. Starring Chika Uchida and Wakana Matsumoto.

The film depicts the struggles of women who were once pop stars who try to reunite after their breakup twenty years ago. Struggling actress Yuko was the leader of the legendary idol group Pinkerton that suddenly split up just as they were on the verge of making it big. One day, a record label proposes that she reunite the Pinkerton band. Yuko decides to look for the members.

“Shin Ougon Kujakujo Shichinin no Kishi Kanketsuhen (Seven Knights Part 3),” 1961 samurai film, 55 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro.

Seven knights fight for the peace of the world (Part 3).

“Umon Torimonocho Nanbanzame (Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Hashizo Okawa, Satomi Oka and Shingo Yamashiro.

Detective Umon’s services are called upon when a serial murder threatens the lives of those living at Edo harbor.

“Wakakihi no Jirocho Tokaido no Tsumuji Kaze (Gale of Tokai),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Kiyoshi Atsumi.

Adventures of famous yakuza boss Jirocho and his disciples who settle in Kofu.

“Yoidore Musoken (Drunken Sword),” 1962 samurai film, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa, Kotaro Satomi, Jushiro Konoe and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Tetsunosuke, an eccentric doctor and an owner of a fencing school, takes aim against corrupt authorities.