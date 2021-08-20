For the second year in a row, the Okinawan Festival will be brought to you from the comfort of your own home on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5 from 2-5 p.m. Free and open to the public, folks can tune in live through the Hawaii United Okinawa Association (HUOA) YouTube channel or Facebook page as well as the Okinawan Festival Facebook page. Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a challenge, community members have strived to adjust and adapt quickly in order to stay connected. The plus side of this being the second year of the Virtual Okinawan Festival is that there has been some adjustments to what needed improvements; along with discovering various opportunities to expand the festival and reach a broader audience.

HUOA will bring the excitement of the Okinawan Festival with new and exciting partnerships. For the first time ever, the Okinawan Festival will be presenting a one-hour special on KHON2. The station will also feature HUOA and the activities to look forward to during the week leading up to the event. The festival will also collaborate with the Okinawan FEASTival this year to help promote local Okinawan-owned and affiliated restaurants and food businesses. From Sept. 1 through 14, expect to witness (and taste) lots of delicious Okinawan dishes from the Okinawan Festival and FEASTival including highlighted restaurants and special themed menus.

The Virtual Okinawan Festival will showcase Okinawan music, dance, restaurant highlights, and Okinawan performers including Nanaironote and Okinawa Americana. For updated information about the Vitrtual Okinawan Festival, go to the website www.OkinawanFestival.com. All times are in Hawai‘i Standard Time and subject to change. HUOA’s YouTube channel is: www.youtube.com/hawaiiunitedokinawaassociation. Festival programs will be available for viewing on the YouTube channel following the event.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29, 2021

6:30 p.m. – SAM CHOY’S IN THE KITCHEN A Uchinanchu episode featuring Grant “Masanduu” Murata on KHON

7 p.m. – MODERN WAHINE HAWAI‘I Featuring Hui O Laulima – on KHII

10:30 p.m. – SAM CHOY’S IN THE KITCHEN A rebroadcast of the Uchinanchu episode featuring Grant “Masanduu” Murata on KHON

11:05 p.m. – MODERN WAHINE HAWAI‘I A rebroadcast featuring Hui O Laulima – on KHON

MONDAY, AUG. 30-FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, 2021

9 a.m. – LIVING 808 — OKINAWA WEEK Various HUOA leaders and friends will be featured each day on KHON. This episode will also be rebroadcasted on the same day at 8 p.m. on KHII.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1-TUESDAY, SEPT. 14, 2021

OKINAWAN FEASTIVAL

Support Okinawan-owned restaurants and food businesses. Go to www.hawaiiokinawans.com for lists of FEASTival specials.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3, 2021

8 a.m. – HUOA ONLINE MARKETPLACE Come support the Okinawan Festival by purchasing any of their exclusive merchandise such as T-Shirts, greeting cards, masks and hats.