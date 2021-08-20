Get Your Stomachs Ready For the 2nd Annual Okinawan FEASTival

In celebration of all things Okinawan, the Okinawan Festival will team up with the Okinawan FEASTival to create all of the delicious foods that many crave and wait for all year long. From Sept. 1 through 14, many local restaurants will create Okinawan dishes and specials that will only be available during the two-week FEASTival.

Here is a list of restaurants participating in this year’s FEASTival, along with their upcoming Okinawan-inspired dishes:

AZASU

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Okinawan Sweet Potato Tempura.

BEER LAB HI

Okinawan FEASTival Special: A 6.2% ABV Shikuwasa Hazy IPA called “It’s Uchina Time.” With strong fruity hop notes of citrus, pineapple, mango, and shikuwasa citrus to round out the flavor. An Okinawan take on Corona and lime! Will be available for pre-order on Sept. 2 at beerlabhi.com. Sept. 3 is the targeted release date.

HANK’S HAUTE DOGS

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Hank’s spam andagi pop. Hank sears thick slices of spam, puts it on a stick, dips in andagi batter and fries it. Available from Sept. 1-10. Cost is $5.95 (limit 2 per person). You can pre-order online at hankshautedogs.com as no phone orders will be taken for this special.

HEIHO HOUSE

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Andagi kokuto ice Cream in pints and awamori cocktails.

HIBACHI HONOLULU

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Three Okinawan inspired items: Soki jiru (Sparerib Soup) with a side of shiitake rice ($10); Okinawan sweet potato haupia pie ($6); and Orion beer on tap (sold to go). Available Sept. 1 to 14 (or until sold out). Pre-order by calling (808) 762-0845.

IGE’S HALAWA

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Okinawan sweet potato manju. Sold in containers of six pieces for $7. Available Sept. 1-3, 7-10, and 14 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-order online igeshalawa.com.

IZU’S MOCHI

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Okinawan sweet potato mochi steamed in shell ginger leaf.

KILANI BAKERY (Wahiawä)

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Kilani’s famous brownies and their Okinawan sweet potato turnovers. Ten percent off all bakery pre-orders for pickup during Okinawan Festival weekend (Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5).

MASA’S CAFETERIA/IGE’S MAPUNAPUNA

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Okinawan yakisoba, andagi, andadog, nmu müchi and daily specials.

OKUHARA FOODS

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Five dollars off a bag of gobo fishcake tempura, vegetable fishcake tempura or a container of miso butterfish. Pre-ordering begins on Aug. 25. Call (808) 848-0581 or email sales@okuharafoods.com.

OLENA CAFE

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Goya (bittermelon) cold pressed juice.

POTAMA (Pork Tamago Onigiri)

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Goya (bittermelon) tempura potama and abura miso potama with $2 Aloha Beer’s Aloha Blonde on tap. There will be a 10% Kama‘aina discount on food.

ROY’S HAWAI‘I KAI

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Roy’s will be offering a special Okinawan inspired-dish at their Hawai‘i Kai location only. Details to follow.

SAKANA GRILL (Kalihi) & SAKANA EXPRESS (Pearl Kai)

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Discount on nasubi champuru (eggplant dish) ($3 off) and shoyu pork ($2 off) dishes, both plate lunch and a la carte items.

SCOOP SCOOPS HAWAII

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Okinawan sweet potato and kinako sherbert .

SQUARE BARRELS (Same owner as Heiho House)

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Traditional Okinawan sätä andagi with drink pairings.

SUNRISE RESTAURANT

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Pig feet soup, Okinawa soba, spare rib soup, and nakami (pig intestine) soup. Chokatsu will be making 20 orders of each every day.

TATSUO’S HAWAII

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Chilled, ready to heat containers of shoyu pork, spare rib soup, chicken nishime, homemade pickled items, and a special ready-to-eat pasta dish.

TERUYA’S ANDAGI

Okinawan FEASTival Special: Fresh made andagi ($1 each), cinnamon and sugar andagi ($1 each), and Okinawan sweet potato fried mochi ($.80 each).

For more information regarding any of the restaurants’ Okinawan FEASTival specials, visit hawaiiokinawans.com/specials and click on the “Okinawan FEASTival 2021 List of Specials” link at the top of the page. Many of the restaurants listed require pre-ordering online or specific dates for purchasing and pick-ups so check out the latest details there.