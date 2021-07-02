Note: To include news of your temple or organization’s obon-related events this summer, email thehawaiiherald@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit your information for brevity. [We are also not repeating information we included in past Herald issues.] For updates, check with the temple or organization’s website, social media, newsletter, office or recent messages — as…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Hawaii Herald Online annual subscription.