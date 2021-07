A Place of Contradiction and Contemplation Dan Nakasone Special to The Hawai‘i Herald Kalaupapa. A place of contradiction: stunning beauty and serenity, haunted by stories of deep sorrow. The worst and the best of humanity are portrayed in its story. I felt suspended at the confluence of those contradictions, drifting from one to the other…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Hawaii Herald Online annual subscription.