Former Hongwanji Bishop Lived His Life with Gratitude and Aloha Karleen Chinen Commentary Special to The Hawai‘i Herald A minister. A former bishop. Keiki o ka ‘äina — a child of Hawai‘i. Son. Brother. Husband. Father. Grandfather. A grateful World War II veteran. A man of great foresight and compassion. A gifted and thoughtful writer….



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Hawaii Herald Online annual subscription.