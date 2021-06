A MESSAGE FROM KIKU-TV Phyllis Kihara KIKU TV General Manager As you’ve probably already heard, on June 28, KIKU will stop airing Japanese and Filipino programming and become ShopHQ. It has been our privilege to bring Japanese and Filipino programming to the people of Hawai‘i for the past four decades. Change is difficult and the…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Hawaii Herald Online annual subscription.