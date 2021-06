“IREI NO HI” TO FOCUS ON YOUTH PERSPECTIVES On Tuesday, June 22, the Hawaii United Okinawa Association will hold its annual Irei No Hi remembrance, a now-online event that commemorates the multitude of lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa near the end of World War II. Every year across the world, Okinawans in Japan’s…



