Fellow Leileihua High School Alumni Was My Neighbor In Nagahama, Okinawa Colin Sewake Hawai‘i Herald Columnist “Okinawa is such a beautiful place, not just the ocean and scenery and culture, but the people. I’ve been treated well and taken care of by many people here in what has become ‘My Hawai‘i.’” — Colin Sewake Although…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our annual subscription.