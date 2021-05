JAPANESE WAR CRIMES DOCUMENTATION INITIATIVE On Wednesday, April 28, the Center for Japanese Studies hosted a streaming seminar, “The War Crimes Documentation Initiative (WCDI) at the University of Hawai‘i-Mānoa,” which ran from noon-1:30 p.m. as part of its Spring 2021 Seminar Series. Cosponsored by UHM’s Library and Dept. of History, the webinar featured as its…



Log In Subscribe To see the full content please subscribe to our Basic Online annual subscription.